PORTLAND, Ore. — The Idaho men’s basketball team has been in their fair share of close games this season. But just like most of those other games, it was close but no cigar for the Vandals on Thursday.
Cameron Parker tallied 22 points and six assists as Portland State took down Idaho 69-66 at Viking Pavilion in Big Sky Conference action.
“I think they hit some clutch free throws down the stretch, and we just had a couple of things that didn’t go our way,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I think our guys were able to compete, but you’ve got to give credit to Portland State there at the end.”
Jorell Saterfield added 19 points and seven rebounds for the Vikings (10-13, 4-6), who went the final 2:49 of the game without making a field goal. Hunter Woods contributed 15 points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Junior forward Isaac Jones tallied 30 points and 13 rebounds for the Vandals (8-16, 2-9), who have lost four consecutive games. Senior guard Divant’e Moffitt contributed 12 points, five rebounds and six assists.
Idaho, which went a five-plus minute stretch late in the second half without making a field goal, is 5-10 in games decided by 10 or fewer points and is 4-5 in contests decided by five or less points.
But two things proved costly for Idaho in this one: it was 1-for-9 (11.1%) from 3-point range despite shooting 26-of-52 (50%) overall, and the Vandals committed 17 turnovers.
“It’s hard to get outscored by 21 at the 3-point line and overcome that,” said Claus of Portland State, which went 8-of-21 (38.1%) from distance. “We didn’t shoot that many, but we didn’t make them. We just gave them too many open looks.”
Neither team had a lead larger than seven the entire way, and it was 67-60 with 2:49 to go after Parker finished a layup.
It was during that span that Idaho hadn’t made a shot from the field, but Jones changed that quickly after Parker’s basket when he converted a dunk off an assist from sophomore guard Yusef Salih with 2:34 remaining to make it a five-point Portland State lead.
“We obviously played through him for the majority of the game, with good reason,” said Claus of Jones, who had his ninth double-double of the season. “He takes a great deal of terrific shots. He finishes plays with the best of them.”
The teams exchanged misses, but Jones, who had 15 points in each half, made good on a layup with 1:05 to go to pull the Vandals within 67-64.
After sophomore guard Dominique Ford stole the ball away from Parker, Moffitt was fouled on a 3-point attempt bu Kendall Munson.
With a chance to tie the game, Moffitt, who is an 80% free-throw shooter this season, missed the first free throw but made the next two to get Idaho within a point.
Jones fouled Parker with 9.7 seconds left, and he made each end of the one-and-bonus for the final margin. The Vandals had two attempts to tie the game, but missed them both as time expired.
Idaho had advantages in points in the paint (46-22) as well as points off turnovers (17-12).
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sacramento State.
Salih 2-3 2-3 7, Jones 13-23 4-7 30, Ford 4-8 0-0 8, Moffitt 4-9 4-5 12, Burris 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 3-6 3-3 9, Harge 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 13-18 66.
PORTLAND STATE (10-13, 4-6)
Parker 7-11 8-9 22, Saterfield 8-19 0-0 19, Woods 5-12 1-2 15, Eyman 1-3 0-0 2, Starks 2-3 0-0 4, Harvey 1-5 0-0 3, Munson 1-1 0-0 2, Kirby 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 0-4 2-4 2. Totals 25-61 11-15 69.
Halftime — Idaho, 35-33. 3-point goals — Idaho 1-9 (Salih 1-2, Moffitt 0-1, Ford 0-2, Burris 0-2, Smith 0-2), Portland State 8-21 (Woods 4-7, Saterfield 3-9, Harvey 1-3, Parker 0-1, Kirby 0-1). Fouled out — Woods, Eyman. Rebounds — Idaho 31 (Jones 11), Portland State 36 (Saterfield, Woods 7). Assists — Idaho 16 (Salih 8), Portland State 14 (Parker 6). Total fouls — Idaho 14, Portland State 24. A — 1,089.