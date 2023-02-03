PORTLAND, Ore. — The Idaho men’s basketball team has been in their fair share of close games this season. But just like most of those other games, it was close but no cigar for the Vandals on Thursday.

Cameron Parker tallied 22 points and six assists as Portland State took down Idaho 69-66 at Viking Pavilion in Big Sky Conference action.

“I think they hit some clutch free throws down the stretch, and we just had a couple of things that didn’t go our way,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “I think our guys were able to compete, but you’ve got to give credit to Portland State there at the end.”

