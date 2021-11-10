After a last-place showing in the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference season, the University of Idaho men’s basketball program has imported nine new members and is looking to turn a corner as it embarks on its new campaign this fall.
The Vandals have won a pair of preseason exhibitions against smaller colleges at their new home court, Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, the past two weeks. Idaho beat Evergreen State 73-56 on Oct. 29 and Yellowstone Christian 108-68 on Nov. 4.
Their season debut is set for 6 p.m. today at home against nonconference foe Long Beach State — a team coached by Idaho alum Dan Monson, whose father, Don, helmed the Idaho program back in its early-1980s glory days.
“Our guys, our coaches, could not be any more excited about the opportunity to jump out here and play in front of our tremendous fans,” UI coach Zac Claus said. “That starts with our student section that we hope comes out in full force.”
Last year’s team finished 1-21 overall with a 1-17 mark in conference play. They got off on the wrong foot as COVID-19 protocols caused the cancellation of their first three nonconference contests, after which they proceeded to lose 19 straight games, flirting with a winless season before they mustered a 74-69 victory Feb. 26 against Montana State.
The sole returning starter from that team — also a player of hometown note — is Moscow High School graduate and third-year Vandal Gabe Quinnett. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 9.6 points per game last year, broke into double digits on 12 occasions, and shot 94.4 percent (17-for-18) from the free-throw line. Quinnett was the team’s third-leading scorer behind the now-graduated Damon Thacker and Scott Blakney, and is adjusting to a full-fledged leadership role among the significantly reconfigured group taking the court this season.
“I’ve been wanting to have more of a voice,” he said. “I’ve been leading the team as a group. We’ve lost five seniors and got nine new guys.”
Among the Vandals’ new recruits are three freshmen along with six transfers — three of them juniors and three seniors. Freshman Yusuf Salih has shown early promise, putting up a game-high 27 points in the Vandals’ exhibition win Thursday against the Centurions.
“He’s done a terrific job showing a great deal of improvement over the past month,” Claus said of Salih. “Continued to make the game simple. He’s been tremendous on the defensive end, and he’s continued to make progress in terms of what we’re trying to get accomplished offensively.”
Hailing from Grand Canyon University is another potential leader in senior guard Mikey Dixon, who was a starter for that NCAA tournament-qualifying team last season. Dixon cited “experience and toughness” as key assets he brings to the team.
“We have, like Gabe mentioned, a lot of new guys,” Dixon said. “I feel like we’ve got a lot of fresh faces, we’re in pretty good shape, we’re going really hard on our conditioning right now. We’ve got some good size, I think; just the level of the overall talent is raised higher this year.”
Idaho is set for a half-dozen more nonconference outings after the contest against the 49ers before seeing its first Big Sky action Dec. 4 at home against Southern Utah.
Wendt may be contacted at cwendt@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.