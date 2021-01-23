They went the entire 2020 calendar year without playing a match, so University of Idaho volleyball players are eager to get their pandemic-delayed season underway.
The Vandals open with matches at 1 p.m. today and Sunday at Portland State.
“We take so many things for granted, and to finally have this back and have the opportunity to play — it’s huge for all of us,” 21st-year UI coach Debbie Buchanan said.
The Vandals welcome back four starters from a team that went 13-18 in 2019, placing sixth in the Big Sky Conference at 9-9. They’re expected to have a similar year, ranked sixth in the preseason coaches’ poll, but Buchanan doesn’t necessarily concur.
“I think we’re going to surprise some teams if we can stay steady,” she said.
This year, staying steady means staying healthy. The start of the Big Sky season was moved from late summer to midwinter because of the pandemic, but the colder weather has occasioned a new surge of cases throughout the country.
“We want to win, and we want to stay healthy,” Buchanan said. “We’re going to work to keep this bubble safe. We’ve talked about it a lot, and I think the athletes have bought in.”
Like other teams, the Vandals have endured a choppy offseason because of the pandemic.
“It’s definitely been different,” Buchanan said. “I feel like we made some gains, then we stopped for six weeks, and now we’re starting to make some gains again. We’re really just trying to control what we can control. What’s thrown at us might be different every day. We need to keep getting better as a volleyball team, and I feel like we’ve done that every day that we’ve been in the gym.”
Among the UI returners is last year’s kills leader, 6-foot junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren. Also back are 6-0 senior outside hitter Avery Housley, who was second in kills; 6-3 junior Nikki Ball, third in kills; and senior setter Donnee Janzen, who led in assists.
“We have some players in different positions,” Buchanan said. “We have some girls who have made huge gains from last year. We also have some really young players on the court, some freshmen that don’t have a lot of experience. So they’re going to be dealing with trying to get the jitters out this first weekend.”
Among the freshmen is 6-2 Logos graduate Bea Whitling of Moscow. Coming off redshirt seasons are freshman setter Peyten Ely from Lewiston and 6-3 freshman middle blocker Travel Morris of Texas.
The Vandals are scheduled to play 18 matches in a nine-weekend stretch, facing each opponent on back-to-back days. Their home opener is Jan. 31 against Southern Utah.
Northern Colorado was picked first in the Big Sky poll, conducted during the summer. Northern Arizona came in second and Weber State third.
The top eight placers in the 11-school league will qualify for the conference tournament, set for March 31-April 2 at Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.
IDAHO ROSTER
Delaney Nicoll, OH, 6-1, fr.
Becca Owen, L/DS, 5-5, jr.
Donnee Janzen, S, 5-11, sr.
Hailey Pelton, S, 6-0, soph.
Adrianna Kazmaier, DS/L, 5-6, fr.
Allison Munday, OH, 6-0, soph.
Alaina Lacey, L, 5-7, soph.
Rachel Mills, OH, 6-1, jr.
Peyten Ely, S, 5-8, fr.
Nikki Ball, MB, 6-3, jr.
Avery Housley, O H, 6-0, sr.
Kennedy Warren, MB, 6-0, jr.
Bea Whitling, MB, 6-2, fr.
Travel Morris, MB, 6-3, fr.
IDAHO SCHEDULE
All times Pacific
Jan. 24 — at Portland State, 1 p.m; 25 — at Portland State, 1 p.m.; 31 — Southern Utah, 2 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Southern Utah, 6 p.m.; 6 — at Idaho State, 5 p.m.; 7 — at Idaho State, 5 p.m.; 13 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 14 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 21 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.; 22 — Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.; 28 — at Montana, 1 p.m.
March 1 — at Montana, 5 p.m.; 7 — Montana State, 2 p.m.; 8 — Montana State, 6 p.m.; 12 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 13 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 21 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 22 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.