UI offense clicking in all facets

Idaho Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy (4) runs the ball into the end zone for a 2-point conversion during the Big Sky Conference football game between the Griz and Idaho at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

Idaho offensive coordinator Luke Schleusner has the Vandal offense humming.

Idaho quarterback Gevani McCoy and receiver Hayden Hatten earned top awards from the Football Championship Subdivision and Big Sky Conference for their performances during the Vandals’ 30-23 win Saturday at No. 2 Montana.

McCoy finished 21-of-27 passing for 286 yards and two scores to earn the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week, and Hatten had nine catches for 149 yards and two touchdowns, earning him NCAA FCS national offensive accolades.

