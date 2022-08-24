UI offensive line making strides

Zach Wilkinson/Daily News<text>Idaho offensive lineman Logan Floyd (54) works on keeping his pad level low as he explodes off the line of scrimmage during a practice Aug. 6, 2021, outside of the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.</text>

Football games are won in the trenches, but you don’t have to remind University of Idaho offensive line coach Cody Booth of that fact.

Booth comes to the Palouse following a successful tenure as the tight ends coach at Colorado State.

Now, he’s tasked with developing the Vandals offensive line.

