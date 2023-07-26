An undersized wide receiver from College of San Mateo Junior College and a converted tight end were selected as the Big Sky’s preseason all-conference pass catchers.

Idaho’s Jermaine Jackson and Hayden Hatten are now clear of their negative recruiting marks following an electric 2022 season in which they both had over 1,000 receiving yards.

Coming off such a season in today’s college football landscape with the transfer portal and players having an opportunity to profit off of their name, image and likeness, Hatten and Jackson could’ve looked to play elsewhere. But neither Jackson nor Hatten has forgotten how things started out for them.

