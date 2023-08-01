The Idaho football team has officially begun one of its most anticipated seasons in recent memory.

The Vandals opened their fall camp on Monday inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome. Among the 110 players walking inside one of Moscow’s most famous landmarks were some of the best players within the Football Championship Subdivision, as well as 52 new faces.

With 52 players getting their first taste of Idaho’s second-year coaching staff, the group decided to really hammer teaching on opening day.

