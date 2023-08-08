The Idaho football team has experienced the most turnover on its defensive line.

The Vandals lost their starting edge rushers Leo Tamba and Juliano Falaniko to graduation, while their 2022 sack leader Kemari Bailey entered the transfer portal on April 19.

The trio of pass rushers accounted for 11 of Idaho’s 20 sacks last season, which ranked seventh in the Big Sky.

Tags

Recommended for you