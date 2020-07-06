COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Idaho basketball star Trevon Allen got his first glimpse of hoops life after college Sunday.
The 6-foot-2 guard scored a team-high 26 points for the Peoria All-Stars against Herd That in The Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.
Herd That beat Peoria 80-65, eliminating Allen’s squad from the 10-day competition.
TBT is a single-elimination, 5-on-5 tournament, with a winner-take-all prize of $1 million, according to the tournament website.
The tournament is the first national basketball competition to return to play since the coronavirus shutdowns in the spring. Games are broadcast on ESPN.
Allen, who scored 21.6 points per game during his senior campaign at UI last season, shot 10-of-20 from the field (4-of-7 from 3) and tallied eight rebounds.
Also competing in the tournament are former Vandal guard Jeff Ledbetter (The Money Team) and former Washington State guard Josh Akognon (Power of the Paw).
Akognon, who transferred to Cal State Fullerton in 2006, scored 14 points in a 98-91 loss to Armored Athlete on Sunday.