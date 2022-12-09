Considering the year he had, it would have been a stunning development if Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten hadn’t been named an All-American by some news outlet this season.

On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder received his first big accolade of the fall.

Hatten was named a first-team All-American by Hero Sports, the first time since the spring 2021 season a Vandal earned that status.

