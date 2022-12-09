Considering the year he had, it would have been a stunning development if Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten hadn’t been named an All-American by some news outlet this season.
On Thursday, the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder received his first big accolade of the fall.
Hatten was named a first-team All-American by Hero Sports, the first time since the spring 2021 season a Vandal earned that status.
Hatten, who also was named to the sophomore All-American team by the website, had a program record and led the Football Championship Subdivision with 16 receiving touchdowns this season. He also finished with 1,209 yards receiving on 83 catches (14.6 yards per catch), averaging 109.9 yards per game, despite missing one contest.
Hatten, who also was named a first-team All-Big Sky performer Nov. 23, had seven games with 100 or more yards receiving and tied a school mark for most scores in a game when he had four touchdown catches in Idaho’s 48-16 win Nov. 5 against Eastern Washington. He finished with nine catches for 209 yards in the Vandals’ 45-42 loss to Southeastern Louisiana in a first-round FCS playoff game, the first time Idaho had made the postseason in the classification formerly known as Division I-AA since 1995.
Hatten also is the first Vandal player to earn first-team All-American honors since Tre Walker earned the distinction in spring 2021 by STATS Perform.
Joining Hatten on the sophomore All-American team was cornerback Marcus Harris. Harris tallied two interceptions, including a pick-six against Idaho State and returned a fumble for a touchdown against Washington State. He had 55 total tackles on the year, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He also defensed 12 passes and blocked a point-after kick.
Quarterback Gevani McCoy, running back Anthony Woods and offensive lineman Ayden Knapik were named freshman All-Americans.
McCoy, who was named the Jerry Rice Award winner for national freshman of the year in the FCS on Wednesday, went 203-for-297 for 2,721 yards and 27 touchdowns despite missing the regular-season finale Nov. 19 at Idaho State. He broke the program record for single-season completion percentage at 68.4%. McCoy was named the conference’s freshman of the year and a third-team All-Big Sky honoree.
Woods, who was named second-team All-Big Sky, led the Vandals and was fifth in the conference with 872 yards rushing, an average of 72.7 yards per game (sixth in the Big Sky). He finished with three touchdowns.
Kanpik, a 6-7, 270-pounder, made his first start at right tackle Sept. 17 against Drake and never gave it up. He helped the Vandals find consistency on the line as Idaho averaged 433.3 yards of total offense per game, fourth in the Big Sky. The Vandals ran for 171.4 yards per game, good enough for sixth in the conference.