Idaho women’s soccer coach Jeremy Clevenger was named the Big Sky Conference coach of the year, it was announced.
In his third season with the Vandals, Clevenger led the team to a second-place finish in the Northwest Division and a 5-5-0 overall record. Idaho was 5-3 in conference play, and won five of its final six regular-season games overall.
After starting 0-4, including a pair of 1-0 home losses to eventual division champion Montana, the Vandals strung together two straight 5-0 wins at Portland State, then had 2-1 and 2-0 victories at home against Sacramento State before a big 2-0 win April 2 at Eastern Washington. Although Idaho lost 2-0 to the Eagles two days later, the Vandals earned a berth into the Big Sky tournament after EWU lost 3-1 at Montana on Sunday.
Idaho tallied 16 goals this season, while the defense finished with four shutouts. The Vandals had four players named All-Big Sky on Tuesday, including a pair of first-teamers. Idaho senior forward Myah Merino was named co-offensive player of the year.
All this a year after the Vandals finished 5-12-2 overall and 2-5-2 in the conference to place seventh.
Idaho plays Northern Arizona in a Big Sky tournament semifinal match at 11 a.m. today in Ogden, Utah.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLMoscow 6-11, Lakeland 5-6
A tight first game followed by a more dominant second ended with Moscow sweeping an Inland Empire League doubleheader against visiting Lakeland.
Barrett Abendroth had a team-high total of seven RBI on the day for the Bears (4-4, 4-2), while teammate Chad Redinger doubled and tripled in Game 2. Gunner Vandever of Lakeland hit the twinbill’s sole home run.
GAME 1
Lakeland 010 004 0—5 7 3
Moscow 010 220 1—6 7 2
Josh Mason, Payden Wysong (5), Carson Seay (7) and Gunner Vandever. Barrett Abendroth, Ryan Delusa (6) and Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Scotty Hocking, Wysong, Vandever, Garrett Love, Cole Strietzel (2B), Seay, Blaze Day.
Moscow hits — Abendroth 2 (2B), Delusa 2, Isaac Staszkow 2 (2B), Dylan Decker.
GAME 2
Lakeland 000 031 2— 6 6 3
Moscow 101 630 x—11 6 3
Cole Strietzel, NA (4), Scotty Hocking (4), Garrett Love (6) and Payden Wysong. Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (5) and Jack Bales.
Lakeland hits — Gunner Vandever 2 (HR), Wysong, Strietzel (2B), Josh Mason, Carson Seay.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 2 (2B, 3B), Kiblen (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Cody Isakson, McLaughlin, Dylan Decker, Bales.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALLGenesee 17-25, Kendrick 16-26
KENDRICK — In a high-scoring and exceptionally tight Whitepine League doubleheader Monday, Genesee inflicted Kendrick’s first loss of the season in Game 1 before suffering an extra-innings defeat in Game 2.
The results were late-reported, as the second game did not conclude until 10:15 p.m.
“It was like a marathon,” Genesee coach Brian Malcom said. “... There was just a lot of hits combined over the course of the two games, and even the umpire said that 84 total runs in two games is a lot for him.”
Harlei Donner hit a home run for Genesee (3-3, 3-1) in the opening inning of the day and totaled six hits across the two games. Teammate Bailey Leseman went 5-for-6 at the plate in the second contest.
Hannah Tweit had four hits for Kendrick in the first game and a team-high six total on the day. Harley Heimgartner and Morgan Silflow had three hits and one triple apiece in the second game for the Tigers.
GAME 1
Kendrick 341 220 4—16 15 1
Genesee 202 350 5—17 13 2
H. Taylor, E. Morgan (4), Taylor (7) and K. Kirk. R. Leseman and B. Leseman.
Kendrick hits — H. Tweit 4 (2B), Taylor 3, Kirk 2, Morgan 2, T. Boyer 2, M. Silflow, S. Cochrene.
Genesee hits — H. Donner 3 (HR), B. Leseman 2, K. Carter, K. Stout (2B), R. Leseman, M. Scharnhorst 2, A. Barber 2, B. Lowe.
GAME 2
Genesee 02(14) 122 22—25 22 4
Kendrick 733 205 33—26 17 2
B. Leseman, K. Carter (3), R. Leseman (6) and H. Donner. T. Boyer, E. Morgan (3), H. Heimgartner (3) and K. Kirk.
Genesee hits — B. Leseman 5, Carter 3, Donner 3 (2B), R. Leseman 3 (2B), A. Barber 3, S. Hanson 2, K. Stout (2B), M. Scharnhorst, M. Miller.
Kendrick hits — Heimgartner 3 (3B), M. Silflow 3 (3B), Kirk 2 (3B), E. Morgan 2, T. Boyer 2, H. Tweit 2, J. Jenkins 2, Taylor.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISCoeur d’Alene 8, Moscow 4
Lynnsean Young of Moscow battled to a 10-8 deciding tiebreak victory at No. 1 boys’ singles while teammates Bryce Hansen and Sammie Unger prevailed in the top mixed doubles contest, but the Bears dropped the overall team event to visiting Coeur d’Alene.
In the third boys’ singles slot, Micah Wolbrecht of Moscow won an even tighter tiebreak to complete his rally for a 2-6, 7-5, 16-14 win against Coeur d’Alene’s Gabe Danzer, and the Bear girls’ doubles pairing of Ella and Emilia Fountain delivered a 6-0, 6-0 shutout. Coeur d’Alene swept the girls’ singles and boys’ doubles play to secure its victory.
Boys’ singles — Lynnsean Young, Mos, def. Turner Cox 7-5, 0-6, 10-8; Nez Ogle Cda, def. Brayden Pickard 7-5, 6-2; Micah Wolbrecht, Mos, def. Gabe Danzer 2-6, 7-5, 16-14
Girls’ singles — Audrey Judson, Cda, def. Jayden Pope 6-2, 6-0; Amy Corette, Cda, def. Natalie Rice 6-3, 6-4; Taylor Torgerson, Cda, def. Autumn Tafoya 6-3, 6-1
Boys’ doubles — Kobie DeLeonard/Chris Swider, Cda, def. Clayton Hemming/Kel Larson 6-4, 6-3; Alexander Nipp/CJ Giad, Cda, def. Ellis Jaeckel/Lucas Ting 6-1, 6-2
Girls’ doubles — Magie Bloom/Sarah Wilkey, Cda, def. Serena Strawn/Aneesha Shrestha 6-3, 4-6, 12-10; Ella Fountain/Emilia Fountain, Mos, def. Ella Wilson/Addy Curtis 6-0, 6-0
Mixed doubles — Bryce Hansen/Sammie Unger, Mos, def. Theo Shultz/Kalli DeLeonard 7-6 (7-3), 6-1; Jake Whiting/Shelby Gray, Cda, def. Brigid O’Sullivan/Henry Deming 6-0, 6-3
HIGH SCHOOL GOLFBears host IEL meet
Ben Mack led the Bears with an 82 as Moscow hosted an Inland Empire League meet at the University of Idaho Golf Course.
In the girls’ event, Myah Parsons headed up the Moscow effort with a 99-stroke showing.
BOYS
Team scores — Coeur d’Alene 309, Lewiston 344, Post Falls 355, Lake City 361, Moscow 364, Sandpoint 369.
Medalist — West (Coeur d’Alene) 74.
Moscow individuals — Ben Mack 82, Alex Lee 90, Isaac Harmon 95, Parker Beebe 97, Taylor Strong 99.
GIRLS
Team scores — Sandpoint 381, Coeur d’Alene 382, Lake City 395, Lewiston 418, Post Falls 432, Moscow no team score.
Medalist — Cece Deprez (Sandpoint) 87.
Moscow individuals — Myah Parsons 99, Marissa Lewis 109, Hannah Gregory 128.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACKViking siblings medal
POMEROY — Ethan Cook of Garfield-Palouse won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.35 and also took first in the 1,600 with a time of five minutes, 16.29 seconds at a District 9 1B League meet.
His sister, Kennedy Cook, won the girls’ 800 with a 2:58.69 mark, and teammate Danny Laughary won the 3,200 at 12:12.05.
GIRLS
Team scores — Oakesdale 121, Pomeroy 85, Garfield-Palouse 84, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse 72, DeSales 58, Tekoa-Rosalia 21, Prescott 15.
BOYS
Team scores — Pomeroy 113.5, Tekoa-Rosalia 107, St. John-Endicott-LaCrosse, Oakesdale 75, Garfield-Palouse 74.5, DeSales 52, Prescott 46.