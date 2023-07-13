AREA ROUNDUP

Idaho football senior Mathias Bertram and coach Jason Eck were nominated to the AFCA Allstate Good Works Team.

Bertram has looked for service opportunities since early in his life, working to provide meals in homeless shelters. The Albuquerque, N.M., native went on a week long mission to Peru this summer and is also the Vice President of Vandal Catholic at UI.

