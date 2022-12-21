Idaho sophomore receiver Hayden Hatten was one of three players named to the Stats Perform FCS All-American or freshman teams, it was announced.

Hatten led the Football Championship Subdivision and broke the program record for touchdowns in a season with 16, also finishing with 1,209 yards receiving despite missing a game.

He had seven games with 100 or more receiving yards, and tied a school record with four touchdown catches in a 48-16 victory Nov. 5 against Eastern Washington. Hatten had a season high in receiving yards against Southeastern Louisiana with nine catches for 209 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you