A couple of Idaho’s biggest football stars could be headed to greener pastures.
One Vandal is entering the NCAA portal as a graduate transfer and another is “seriously” considering entering the NFL draft.
All-American fullback/tight end Logan Kendall has received an offer from Utah of the Pac-12 Conference after announcing his decision to become a grad transfer earlier this week.
It was reported by The Athletic that defensive tackle Noah Elliss will test the NFL waters. But the UI junior still is undecided, although he’s strongly considering it, according to his father, Luther Elliss — a former Pro Bowl defensive tackle with the Lions and Noah’s defensive line coach at Idaho.
Each player has one season of eligibility remaining.
“I want to thank the University of Idaho, the coaches, the fans, my teammates and everyone who has been a part of my career as a Vandal,” Kendall said on social media. “It has been quite the journey.”
Kendall, of Cheney, Wash., is a two-time unanimous first-team All-Big Sky honoree, a two-time All-American (Phil Steele and STATS Perform FCS) and a two-time team captain.
At 273 pounds of pure muscle, the bruising blocker paved the way for UI’s plethora of running backs. He also racked up five touchdowns himself.
Noah Elliss, at 367 pounds, clogged the running lanes and pressured opposing quarterbacks as UI’s top inside defensive lineman. He accumulated 46 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and three passes defended this season at a position not known for racking up big numbers. He earned honorable-mention All-Big Sky honors.
If Noah Elliss goes the professional route, he’ll follow in the footsteps of many in the Elliss household.
His older brother, Kaden, is a linebacker with the New Orleans Saints. Another brother, Christian, is on the practice squad with the Philadelphia Eagles. And Luther spent 10 years in the NFL.
Fun fact: if Kendall ends up with the Utes, he’ll join another Elliss brother. Jonah Elliss, a former Moscow High School standout, is a freshman linebacker with the Utes.
A couple other Vandals previously announced future plans.
Junior wide receiver Cuttrell Haywood will depart as a graduate transfer after amassing 147 receptions at UI, and All-American junior linebacker Tre Walker earlier this season announced his intention to enter the NFL draft after a 338-tackle career.
NFL scouts attended several Idaho practices throughout the season to watch Walker and Noah Elliss. Among the teams represented were the Eagles, Cardinals and Falcons.
Idaho wrapped up its season with a 4-7 record and currently is conducting a coaching search after firing Paul Petrino.
