UI’s Pribble adds Washington transfer to roster

New Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble has wasted little time building his version of the Vandals.
On Wednesday, Pribble was able to use his Seattle roots to ink Washington transfer Tyler Linhardt.
The 6-foot-8 power forward attended King’s High School in Shoreline, Wash., which is just 47 minutes down the road from Seattle University, where Pribble spent the previous decade as an assistant coach.
While in high school, the three-star recruit received offers from Washington State, Gonzaga, Montana State, Eastern Washington and Boise State before ultimately committing to his hometown Huskies in 2021, something he’s had his heart set on since elementary school.
“I was always inspired to play there,” Linhardt said during a 2021 interview with the Seattle Times. “As I grew older, I kind of knew what it meant to play for UW and how the culture was. It was the big school in Washington. Being from Seattle and playing for Washington is a big deal. I always looked forward to that and dreamed about that.”
Linhardt was a highly touted recruit coming out of high school, being ranked the 158th-best player in the country and the No. 2 player in the state. His best season was his sophomore year when he averaged a double-double with 21.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per outing. In that same year, he also led King’s to a 1A state title while earning MVP honors.
Linhardt is the highlight so far of Pribble’s five-player recruiting class and is one of three transfers, along with two prep commitments. One of the other transfers comes from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Tyler Mrus.
Mrus is another Seattle native, playing high school ball at Seattle Prep.
During his freshman year with the Nanooks, he shot 40% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc.
The first player Pribble added to the Vandals was EJ Neal, a juco transfer from City College of San Francisco.
While there, the 6-foot-5 guard earned Coast-North Conference defensive player of the year honors, was a two-time first-team all-defense selection, a state champion and was on the all-freshman team. In his final year with the Rams, he averaged 11 points and a team-high 3.7 assists per game.
Miles Klapper, a San Mateo, Calif., native, was listed as one of the best players in California, according to Scorebook Live.
Despite this honor, the left-handed point guard didn’t receive much interest as he graduated from high school. He had two other offers outside of Idaho, both of which were from Division II schools.
Finally, Pribble’s most recent signee was Takai Hardy, a Fairfield, Calif., native. Hardy is another forward who stands at 6-foot-7.
Hardy is listed as a three-star recruit on 247Sports and had several Division I offers, including UC Davis, San Jose State, Washington State, Montana State and Sacramento State.
Hardy was also listed as one of the top prospects coming out of California, where he averaged double-digit points per game and was labeled as one of the “most athletic bigs” in the state.