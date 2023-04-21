UI’s Pribble adds Washington transfer to roster

Alex Pribble, head coach of the Idaho men’s basketball team, speaks during an introductory press conference Monday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

New Idaho men’s basketball coach Alex Pribble has wasted little time building his version of the Vandals.

On Wednesday, Pribble was able to use his Seattle roots to ink Washington transfer Tyler Linhardt.

The 6-foot-8 power forward attended King’s High School in Shoreline, Wash., which is just 47 minutes down the road from Seattle University, where Pribble spent the previous decade as an assistant coach.