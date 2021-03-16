Standout senior Idaho guard Damen Thacker became the sixth Vandal men’s basketball player of the past week to declare his intentions to leave the program.
Verbal Commits reported Monday that Thacker entered the NCAA transfer portal, and will explore playing his final year of eligibility elsewhere after starting 39 games in two seasons at UI.
The 5-foot-11, 176-pounder out of Meridian, Idaho, scored a team-high 10.8 points per game this year for the 1-21 Vandals, adding 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per outing and shooting 40.3 percent from the floor. He poured in a career-high 27 points Jan. 7 against Southern Utah.
Thacker joins Scott Blakney, Ja’Vary Christmas, DeAndre Robinson, Hunter-Jack Madden and A.J. Youngman as 2020-21 Vandals to have entered the portal. UI went 1-21 this season under second-year coach Zac Claus.