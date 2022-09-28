Labeling a running back duo “thunder and lightning” is super cliche. But that’s the perfect way to describe Idaho’s Anthony Woods and Roshaun Johnson.

Woods (lightning) has the speed to get to the outside, and Johnson (thunder) tends to go downhill, running through defenders.

“I think we both have a mixture of everything,” Johnson said. “(Woods) is good at getting to the edge but he isn’t afraid to put his shoulder down either.”

