Idaho junior linebacker Tre Walker and senior punter Cade Coffey each earned second-team selections on the Associated Press FCS All-American team, it was announced Wednesday.
Walker, who was named a first-team All-American by STATS on Monday, was a unanimous first-team All-Big Sky pick after topping the conference in per-game tackling at 13.5. Despite missing two of UI’s six games, he racked up 54 stops. Walker was a top-10 finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which recognizes the best FCS defender.
Coffey, from Rathdrum, led the Big Sky in net punting average at 44 yards — the No. 2 single-season mark in UI history. He earned STATS second-team accolades as well.
The FCS spring season, pushed back almost six months because of the pandemic, will conclude Sunday with the national title game between No. 2-seeded Sam Houston and top-seeded South Dakota State in Frisco, Texas.
Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere is among the Walter Payton Award candidates on the first team. He passed for 2,448 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games.
The team was chosen by a panel of media members who cover FCS, with coordination from College Sports Information Directors of America.