UI scrimmage provides highlights

Zach Wilkinson/Daily NewsLinebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, left, celebrates with defensive backs Jeremiah Salaam, center, and Tommy McCormick after making a defensive stop during University of Idaho’s scrimmage Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Idaho held its first football scrimmage of the fall Thursday at the Kibbie Dome. This scrimmage and the one Aug. 20 will be the closest thing the Vandals will have to a live-game scenario before opening the season Sept. 3 at Washington State.

The scrimmage did provide a better picture on how the team will look once the season is officially underway. Here are some of takeaways:

To hit, or not to hit?

