Despite concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the University of Idaho at this point anticipates no loss in practice time for spring sports teams, a spokesman said Friday.
A Washington State official said the school has yet to announce its policy on team practices.
As announced earlier, all competitions for NCAA schools in spring sports have been suspended. Policies on workouts are being left to individual schools.
“For now, based on the current situation with classes here at Idaho, we anticipate no loss of practice time,” the UI spokesman said in a news release.
That evidently applies to spring football drills, which are scheduled to start March 30 at UI. Still up in the air is the fate of the football team’s spring scrimmage, set for April 17, and its Pro Day scouting session, slated for April 1.
Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik joined the chorus of administrators who have described the coronavirus episode as unprecedented.
“In my 40-plus years working in college athletics, nothing as significant has impacted our student-athletes, coaches, fans, staff and campus to the extent of this situation,” she said. “At the forefront of this discussion is the safety and well-being of not only our student-athletes and everyone in our department, but nationally. Hopefully we are implementing ways to slow the spread of this dangerous virus.”
The school will prohibit in-person media interviews with athletes or staff until at least March 24. “Special circumstances” will be taken into consideration.