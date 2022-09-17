COLLEGE ROUNDUP

LARAMIE, Wyo. — It’s been a struggle to start the season for the Idaho volleyball team. On Friday, the Vandals finally got over the hump.

Idaho registered its first two victories of the season, earning a 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 win against Morehead State and a 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 win against host Wyoming in the UniWyo Invite at the UniWyo Sports Complex.

