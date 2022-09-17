LARAMIE, Wyo. — It’s been a struggle to start the season for the Idaho volleyball team. On Friday, the Vandals finally got over the hump.
Idaho registered its first two victories of the season, earning a 25-22, 25-16, 25-17 win against Morehead State and a 16-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 win against host Wyoming in the UniWyo Invite at the UniWyo Sports Complex.
Against the Eagles (4-7), freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling led the way with 11 kills. Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 29 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied eight digs.
Against the Cowgirls (4-8), Vrieling and senior outside hitter Allison Munday each finished with 15 kills, and freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner contributed 11. Doorn chipped in 41 assists and Doty had 13 digs.
Idaho (2-9) next will play Nicholls State at 9 a.m. today at the same site.
MINNEAPOLIS — Washington State’s volleyball team had four players with 10 or more kills but fell 25-18, 17-25, 29-31, 26-24, 15-6 to No. 22 Pepperdine at the Minnesota Diet Coke Classic at Maturi Pavilion.
Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen led the Cougars (8-2) with 22 kills. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer chipped in 14 kills and 20 digs. Senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova finished with 12 kills and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan tallied 11 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung had 57 assists and 11 digs. Senior libero Karly Basham contributed 17 digs.
Washington State next plays at 5:30 p.m. today against No. 6 Minnesota at the same site.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERIdaho 0, North Dakota State 0
MOSCOW — The Vandals and the Bison played to a nonconference tie at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho (5-1-2) held a 13-10 edge in shots, including 10-3 on goal, and a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte made three saves for the Vandals. Abby Wilkinson had 10 saves for North Dakota State (4-2-3).
Idaho plays at 6 p.m. Thursday at Weber State.
Shots — Idaho 13, North Dakota State 10. Saves — North Dakota State: Abby Wilkinson 10. Idaho: Kira Witte 3.