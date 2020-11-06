UI volleyball, soccer spring schedules announced

The University of Idaho’s volleyball and women’s soccer teams will play altered seasons this spring, the schedules of which were released Thursday by the Big Sky Conference.
The Vandal volleyball team will meet eight different opponents for 16 total regular-season matches — two fewer than in a normal year — between Jan. 31-March 22.
UI will stage its first series Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Memorial Gym against Southern Utah, and will close at home facing defending league champion Northern Colorado on March 21-22.
To preserve safety and limit travel expenses amid the coronavirus pandemic, league teams will play back-to-back matches on Sundays and Mondays.
“I don’t think it’s gonna (present) any challenges for us. In some ways, it’s less missed school time than we normally deal with,” longtime UI coach Debbie Buchanan said of the back-to-backs. “The Sunday thing is a little different ... but I think it’s worth playing on Sunday to be able to play.”
UI faces four foes at home and four on the road in the eight-week span. The top eight teams in the conference standings advance to the Big Sky tournament, which will be hosted by Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., from March 31-April 2.
“Going through COVID and all the different regulations, it takes a toll, I think on the athletes mentally,” Buchanan said. “We’re still working through this process, but they’re super excited. They just can’t wait to play. ...
“I’m super happy with my schedule. It allows us some great opportunities to bus and keep our athletes less exposed to other people, and try to keep our bubble as safe as possible.”
Idaho will explore the possibility of playing Portland State on a bye week, Buchanan said.
The Vandals, who finished 13-19 overall last year and 9-9 in conference play — and were knocked out of the Big Sky tournament in the first round by Northern Arizona — were picked in July by league coaches in the conference preseason poll to finish sixth.
UI’s soccer team will meet all nine league opponents in a five-week period between March 12-April 11.
Because of ongoing concerns with the coronavirus pandemic, there will not be a Big Sky championship match. The league’s regular-season champion will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, scheduled to commence April 23 and run until May 15. Northern Colorado, which hosts UI on March 26, is the defending champion.
The Vandals, who went 5-12-2 overall and 2-5-2 in the Big Sky last season, start at Southern Utah, then head to Northern Arizona before returning to Moscow for their home opener March 19 against Portland State at the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho concludes its regular season April 11 at home against Weber State.
“We are very excited to have a conference schedule for the spring. It has been a long time since anyone has played a game,” said third-year coach Jeremy Clevenger, whose team was selected by league coaches in this summer’s preseason poll to finish seventh.
Nonconference contests will not be permitted for Big Sky programs competing this spring.
Exact game times and attendance information will be released at a later date.
VOLLEYBALL
Jan. 24-25 — Open date/bye week
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Southern Utah
Feb. 7-8 — at Idaho State
Feb. 14-15 — at Sacramento State
Feb. 21-22 — Northern Arizona
Feb. 28-March 1 — at Montana
March 7-8 — Montana State
March 14-15 — at Eastern Washington
March 21-22 — Northern Colorado
March 31-April 2 — Big Sky Conference tournament
SOCCER
March 12 — at Southern Utah
March 14 — at Northern Arizona
March 19 — Portland State
March 21 — Sacramento State
March 26 — at Northern Colorado
March 28 — at Montana
April 2 — Open date/bye
April 4 — Eastern Washington
April 9 — Idaho State
April 11 — Weber State
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.