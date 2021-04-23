The University of Idaho women’s basketball team added former Gonzaga reserve Louise Forsyth during the late signing period, it was announced Thursday.
Forsyth, a 6-foot-1 guard, played in 93 games for the Bulldogs, averaging 8.2 minutes per game in her four seasons. She has scored 210 points and shot 37.1 percent from 3-point range.
“Louise is extremely versatile offensively,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “She is a knock-down shooter from beyond the arc and finishes well at the basket. Her length and athleticism ... gives us a lot of options on the defensive end as well.”
She played in 22 games this season and had a career-high seven points in a 76-52 win Jan. 16 at San Francisco. Forsyth was a 2020 West Coast Conference All-Academic honorable mention pick.
She joins a class of five incoming freshman and fellow graduate transfer Tiana Johnson.
SWIMMING
Larson posts fast time at sectional
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Washington State senior Chloe Larson swam a 25.26-second clocking in the 100 freestyle at a sectional meet, recording a U.S. Olympic Trials Wave II time in the process.
The mark for Larson, who won the 50 freestyle at the Pac-12 championship meet earlier this year, is tied for the 12th-fastest time by an American this year.