MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball team can’t catch a break this season.
Trailing by 14 points in the second quarter, the Vandals came all the way back and pulled within a point late in the third quarter of a Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona on Thursday. However, Idaho ran out of steam and saw its losing streak increase to 10 with a 76-63 defeat against the Lumberjacks at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Nina Radford led Northern Arizona (6-5, 3-0) with 21 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Lauren Orndoff chipped in 20 points. Olivia Moran finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.
Junior guard Beyonce Bea, the conference’s preseason MVP, led the Vandals (1-10, 0-2) with 16 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Tiana Johnson chipped in 15 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Sydney Gandy had 15 points.
As has been the case most of the time this season, Idaho got off to a slow start. The Lumberjacks scored 14 of the first 18 points, and only a 3-pointer from senior guard Louise Forsyth kept the damage minimal as the Vandals trailed 20-9 after the first.
It was 28-14 midway through the second when Idaho started to make a dent. The Vandals reeled off seven straight points in a 1:49 stretch midway through as Forsyth scored four points in the run to pull to 28-21. However, Northern Arizona tallied six of the final seven points of the quarter to take a 34-23 lead into the locker room.
Idaho cut a 10-point deficit three minutes into the third down to 42-37 with 5:11 remaining after Gandy hit a 3 and Johnson converted a fast-break layup. The Vandals finally got it to within one thanks to Forsyth and Bea hitting a pair of free throws each in a 1:24 stretch late. But Radford hit a 3 with 47 seconds left to push the lead back to four.
It was a sign of things to come. Gradually, Northern Arizona built the lead to six early in the fourth, then nine on another 3 by Radford at the 6:48 mark, then 10 after Orndoff finished a traditional three-point play. Orndoff’s layup with 5:02 left pushed the Lumberjack advantage to 67-55, but Idaho had a final run left.
The Vandals cut the lead to six after Gandy made a layup in transition. But Idaho was forced to foul, and Northern Arizona made 7-of-8 at the line in the final 1:58.
The Vandals next play at 6 p.m. next Thursday at Montana State.
NORTHERN ARIZONA (6-5, 3-0)
Radford 7-13 4-6 21, Orndoff 8-16 3-4 20, O. Moran 6-11 3-5 16, Schenck 3-10 1-1 7, N. Moran 2-13 1-2 6, Ramesh 2-4 0-1 4, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 29-69 12-19 76.
IDAHO (1-10, 0-2)
Bea 6-13 4-5 16, Johnson 6-12 0-0 15, Gandy 6-17 0-1 15, Forsyth 3-14 2-2 9, Kirby 0-1 2-2 2, Wallace 1-4 2-2 4, Atchley 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 23-65 10-12 63.
Northern Arizona 20 14 15 27—76
Idaho 9 14 22 18—63
3-point goals — Northern Arizona 6-17 (Radford 3-5, Orndoff 1-3, O. Moran 1-3, N. Moran 1-4, Schenck 0-2), Idaho 7-26 (Johnson 3-6, Gandy 3-8, Forsyth 1-7, Atchley 0-2, Wallace 0-3). Fouled out — Kirby. Rebounds — Northern Arizona 41 (Radford, O. Moran 9), Idaho 48 (Johnson 10). Assists — Northern Arizona 9 (Radford 5), Idaho 12 (Forsyth 3). Total fouls — Northern Arizona 17, Idaho 17. Technical — Idaho bench. A — 750.