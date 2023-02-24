A corner 3-pointer from Idaho State senior guard Callie Bourne with 20 seconds left in regulation was well off the mark, and Idaho senior guard Tiana Johnson grabbed the rebound.

Needing to foul, the Bengals let 15 seconds run off the clock in Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena before Sophia Covello made a move on Johnson. Instead of calling a foul, the refs ruled a jump ball instead.

By that point, it was too late for Idaho State to attempt a comeback as the Vandals secured a 60-54 win and a season sweep against their in-state foe.

