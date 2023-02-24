A corner 3-pointer from Idaho State senior guard Callie Bourne with 20 seconds left in regulation was well off the mark, and Idaho senior guard Tiana Johnson grabbed the rebound.
Needing to foul, the Bengals let 15 seconds run off the clock in Thursday’s Big Sky Conference game at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena before Sophia Covello made a move on Johnson. Instead of calling a foul, the refs ruled a jump ball instead.
By that point, it was too late for Idaho State to attempt a comeback as the Vandals secured a 60-54 win and a season sweep against their in-state foe.
“It was very similar to our first game against them this season,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said. “I was disappointed in the defensive effort in the second half, and we need to bring more energy next week.”
Everything falling in first half
Idaho (12-15, 8-8) went into the locker room with a 43-22 advantage after finishing the second period on a 17-3 run.
The Vandals outscored the Bengals 20-7 in the quarter and were 6-for-11 from the field and 4-for-7 (54.5%) from 3-point range.
Idaho outrebounded Idaho State 18-13 and dominated the Bengals (11-16, 6-10) in the paint, outscoring them 14-8.
“Things were clicking for us in the first half,” Newlee said. “Basketball is a game of runs, and we just have to make sure that we are motivated for four quarters next time.”
The Vandals executed their off-ball defense better than they have all season in the first half.
Idaho limited Idaho State to 8-for-27 (29.6%) shooting and 1-for-4 (25%) on 3s in the first half. The Bengals finished 22-of-63 (34.9%) from the field and 5-for-13 (38.5%) from deep.
The Vandals’ best defensive player throughout was sophomore Ashlyn Wallace, a former Clarkston standout. Although she didn’t get into the scoring column, but the 5-foot-6 guard had four rebounds and was constantly applying pressure on defense.
With Idaho State down by 10 a little more than midway through the third quarter, Wallace notched three straight deflections before Beyonce Bea got the turnover and a score at the other end to extend Idaho’s lead to 49-37.
“I thought (Wallace) did a great job tonight,” Newlee said. “That’s why I kept her in for so long. She really brought it on defense.”
Bea finished with a game-high 27 points.
The Vandals had to be thankful for their 21-point halftime lead.
The first 20 minutes was one of Idaho’s best showings of the season. But the Vandals almost collapsed in the final two quarters.
The Bengals held Idaho to single-digit points in each period and outscored the Vandals 32-17.
Idaho State held the Vandals to just 5-for-23 shooting in the second half and 1-for-8 (12.5%) from distance.
Idaho’s rebounding advantage also was eliminated as the Bengals held a 23-18 edge. Points in the paint tipped in Idaho State’s favor by the end of the game, 22-20.
“Things really slowed down for us in that second half,” Newlee said. “I was a bit disappointed in that, but we converted down the stretch when we needed to.”
IDAHO STATE (11-16, 6-10)
Spink 3-8 0-0 6, Boswell 1-3 0-0 2, Bourne 9-27 3-5 23, Covello 2-7 0-0 6, Bello 5-14 0-0 10, Collman 1-2 2-2 5, Flor 1-2 0-0 2, Bevington 0 0-0 0. Totals 22-63 5-7 54.
Bea 9-15 3-3 27, Johnson 3-6 3-4 11, Malone 1-7 1-2 4, Gandy 1-7 2-2 4, Wallace 0-3 0-0 0, Smith 2-3 2-3 6, Phillips 3-5 0-0 8, Brans 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-49 14-17 60.
Idaho State 15 7 15 17—54
3-point goals — Idaho State 5-13 (Bourne 2-5, Covello 2-4, Collman 1-2, Boswell 0-1, Flor 0-1), Idaho 8-22 (Bea 3-3, Phillips 2-3, Johnson 2-3, Malone 1-5, Gandy 0-3, Brans 0-2, Wallace 0-2, Smith 0-1). Rebounds — Idaho State 36 (Bourne, Bello 9), Idaho 36 (Bea 9). Assists — Idaho State 15 (Bourne, Covello 5), Idaho 13 (Gandy 6). Total fouls — Idaho State 19, Idaho 9. A — 1,282.