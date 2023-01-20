UI women swamped by Northern Arizona

Idaho Athletics Idaho senior forward Beyonce Bea shoots during Thursday's Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

Idaho’s women’s basketball team knew it was going to have to get out to a quick start against one of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference on Thursday if they were to have a chance to win.

It didn’t happen.

Northern Arizona scored 12 of the first 14 points and never looked back in routing the Vandals 90-67 before 1,558 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

