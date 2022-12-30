UI women thump defending champs

MOSCOW — For the longest time, one of the identities of the Idaho women’s basketball team has been Beyonce Bea. The senior forward has been a mainstay for the Vandals the past three season, and she keeps climbing up the record book almost every time she steps on the court.

She did it once again Thursday.

Bea had a game-high 20 points, including her 1,500th career point, and added seven rebounds as Idaho took down Montana State 72-53 in the Big Sky Conference opener for the two teams at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.

