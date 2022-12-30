UI women thump defending champs

MOSCOW — For the longest time, one of the identities of the Idaho women’s basketball team has been Beyonce Bea. The senior forward has been a mainstay for the Vandals the past three season, and she keeps climbing up the record book almost every time she steps on the court.
She did it once again Thursday.
Bea had a game-high 20 points, including her 1,500th career point, and added seven rebounds as Idaho took down Montana State 72-53 in the Big Sky Conference opener for the two teams at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
“Beyonce started to establish herself, and everybody fed off of that,” Vandals coach Jon Newlee said.
With Bea’s first basket of the game, coming just 40 seconds in, the 6-foot-1 graudate of Washougal (Wash.) High School notched the milestone mark. She now sits 10th in school history with 1,518 points, 34 points away from Geri McCorkell, who is in ninth place.
Junior guard Sydney Gandy tallied 15 points for Idaho (5-7, 1-0), which went 25-for-66 (37.9%) shooting, including 12-of-41 (29.3%) from beyond the arc.
Gandy had four 3s in the first half, and Newlee said that gave the team a lift.
“When Syd gets cooking, really good things happen for us,” Newlee said. “She can stretch the floor. She’s a little streaky, but to see that kind of action out of her was great, and I think everybody fed off of that.”
Kola Bad Bear had 11 points to lead the Bobcats (7-6, 0-1), who are the defending conference tournament champions and were held to the second-fewest points of the season. Lexi Deden added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Vandals held a 16-11 lead after the first but started pulling away in the second. They scored the first eight points of the period and increased their advantage to 24-11 with 7:14 to go. Idaho had a seven-point spurt late in the quarter to take a 17-point advantage before heading to the locker room up 35-20.
In the second half, the Vandals led by as many as 26 points before letting off the gas.
Idaho held significant advantages in rebounding (45-36), points off turnovers (15-2) and fast-break points (13-4).
“We were definitely locked in,” Newlee said. “With the way we ended the break with our worst game, I think the girls were ready to come out and play hard. We had a lot of motivation. I think it was great to go out there and play with high energy the way we had.”
The Vandals next play at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against Montana.
Bad Bear 4-7 3-3 11, White 4-13 0-0 9, Limardo 1-2 0-0 3, Dykstra 1-2 1-1 3, Beattie 0-6 0-0 0, Deden 5-11 0-0 10, Jackson 4-7 0-0 9, Janssen 2-4 0-0 4, Philip 2-7 0-0 4, Beasley 0-2 0-0 0, Hein 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 4-4 53.
B. Bea 7-14 5-7 20, Gandy 4-14 3-4 15, Smith 4-7 0-0 9, Johnson 3-9 0-0 9, Phillips 3-6 2-2 8, Brans 2-3 0-0 6, Wallace 2-5 0-0 5, Malone 0-3 0-0 0, Allred 0-3 0-0 0, S. Bea 0-1 0-0 0, Kilty 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 10-13 72.
Montana State 11 9 21 12—53
3-point goals — Montana State 3-11 (Jackson 1-1, White 1-2, Limardo 1-2, Dykstra 0-1, Beasley 0-1, Beattie 0-2, Janssen 0-2), Idaho 12-41 (Gandy 4-12, Johnson 3-8, Brans 2-3, B. Bea 1-4, Smith 1-4, Wallace 1-4, Phillips 0-1, Malone 0-1, Kilty 0-1, Allred 0-3). Rebounds — Montana State 36 (Deden 9), Idaho 45 (B. Bea 7). Assists — Montana State 7 (White 5), Idaho 11 (Gandy 4). Total fouls — Montana State 13, Idaho 5. A — 1,139.