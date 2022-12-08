The Idaho football team has one more thing to hang its hat on as the season comes to a close.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Gevani McCoy took home the Jerry Rice Award, which is annually given to the best freshman in the Football Championship Subdivision, STATS Perform announced Wednesday.

McCoy now cements his name alongside some notable former winners such as current Washington State quarterback Cam Ward, first-round pick Trey Lance and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp.

Tags

Recommended for you