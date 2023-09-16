AREA ROUNDUP

DEARY — A balanced run game with multiple touchdowns apiece from Ben Johnson, Jack Clark and Jay Marshall powered unbeaten Potlatch to a 60-12 nonleague football win over host Deary on Friday.

The Loggers (3-0) enjoyed 92 yards rushing from Clark, 82 from Marshall and 60 from Johnson in the victory. Deary fell to 2-2 on the season.

