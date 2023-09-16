AREA ROUNDUP
DEARY — A balanced run game with multiple touchdowns apiece from Ben Johnson, Jack Clark and Jay Marshall powered unbeaten Potlatch to a 60-12 nonleague football win over host Deary on Friday.
The Loggers (3-0) enjoyed 92 yards rushing from Clark, 82 from Marshall and 60 from Johnson in the victory. Deary fell to 2-2 on the season.
Potlatch 22 22 16 0—60
Deary 0 6 6 0—12
Potlatch — Ben Johnson 8 run (Jack Clark run)
Potlatch — Johnson 18 run (Johnson run)
Potlatch — Clark 23 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Clark 10 run (Clark run)
Deary — Dawson Bovard 4 run (pass failed)
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 11 run (Marshall pass from Clark)
Potlatch — Jay Marshall 1 run (run failed)
Deary — Blaine Clark 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Jack Clark 1 run (Clark run)
Potlatch — Waylan Marshall 55 interception return (Hunter Redmon run)
Liberty 15, Colfax 14
COLFAX — The host Bulldogs outgained the Liberty Lancers of Spangle in every metric except the scoreboard in a Northeast 2B League defeat.
All points of the game came for either team came in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs (0-3, 0-2) had 369 yards of total offense to 161 for Liberty (1-2, 1-2).
“Credit to Liberty,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They played hard and they did what they had to do. We just didn’t make the plays when they were presented to us.”
Liberty 15 0 0 0—15
Colfax 14 0 0 0—14
Liberty — Coleman Tee 30 interception return (Viliami Finau kick good)
Colfax — JP Wigen 10 pass from Seth Lustig (Wigen from Lustig)
Liberty — Zayne Braun 2 pass from Tee (Braun from Tee)
Colfax — John Largent 64 run (no good)
DeSales 78, Garfield-Palouse 32
WALLA WALLA — Visiting Garfield-Palouse suffered its first defeat of the season, falling to Southeast 1B League foe DeSales of Walla Walla.
Gar-Pal quarterback Bryce Pfaff passed 17-for-29 for 227 yards and three touchdowns while running 23 times for 106 yards and two more touchdowns. The beaten Vikings (2-1, 2-1) also got a boost from Lane Collier, who made seven catches for 124 yards and another score.
Gar-Pal 14 6 12 0—32
DeSales 24 24 22 8—78
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLEagles rally late in defeat
SPOKANE — The Pullman Christian Eagles stepped up their game in the third set, but fell short of extending their Mountain Christian League match with Oaks Classical Christian in a straight-sets defeat.
The set scores were 25-9, 25-8 and 30-28.
Pullman Christian served 93.5 as a team, led by 100-percent showings from Sophia Cofer, Hannah Anderson and Shelby Rajasekaran
JV — Pullman Christian def. Oaks.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCERLakeside 3, Pullman 0
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Visiting Pullman failed to get on the board in a nonleague defeat to Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls.
The Greyhounds fall to 1-3 on the season. Complete information was not available.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALLCougs come from behind
AUSTIN, Texas — No. 11 Washington State picked up its third consecutive top-25 win and its second straight over a top-10 opponent in a come-from-behind four-set triumph on the road at sixth-ranked Texas.
The set scores were 21-25, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-22.
The Cougars (10-1) hit .226 as a team while tallying a season-high 16 total blocks and holding the Longhorns (5-3) to just .166.
Iman Isanovic led Washington State with 13 kills while Magda Jehláová added 12 kills and nine blocks on the night.
Idaho drops two at Utah Tech Invitational
ST. GEORGE, Utah — The Vandals dropped two matches at the Utah Tech Invitational, falling to Marshall and host Utah Tech in four sets apiece.
Against Marshall, Idaho (1-10) lost with a scoreline of 24-26, 25-15, 25-23, 25-9. Against Utah Tech, the Vandals lost with set scores of 25-15, 25-10, 16-25 and 25-9.
Taryn Vrieling led Idaho with 26 total kills and three aces on the day. Ceren Sert and Keelyn Muell both had five blocks apiece for the Vandals, Muell had 46 total assists and Aine Doty had 35 total digs.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYShell, Gordon lead Warriors
COLFAX — Brian Barsaiya and Neema Kimtai of Washington State made first-place individual showings to lead the Cougar men and women, respectively, to team victories in the Cougar Classic meet.
Kimtai posted a 6-kilometer time of 20 minutes, 33.8 seconds, while Barsaiya ran the men’s 8k in 23:41.3.