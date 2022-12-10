HIGH SCHOOLS

DEARY — The three Wood sisters combined for 47 points as unbeaten Deary trounced Genesee 59-33 in nonleague girls basketball play Friday.

Araya Wood led the pack with five 3-pointers and 27 total points. Kenadie Kirk notched six points and 14 boards. Macie Ashmead added 12 rebounds and four points.

