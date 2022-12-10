HIGH SCHOOLS
DEARY — The three Wood sisters combined for 47 points as unbeaten Deary trounced Genesee 59-33 in nonleague girls basketball play Friday.
Araya Wood led the pack with five 3-pointers and 27 total points. Kenadie Kirk notched six points and 14 boards. Macie Ashmead added 12 rebounds and four points.
The Mustangs improve to 6-0 overall and will next play Orofino on Dec. 20.
GENESEE (5-2)
Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Monica Seubert 1 0-1 2, Rory Mayer 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Flodin 0 0-0 0, Audrey Barber 3 0-0 6, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Isabelle Monk 6 3-4 19, Malia Jensen 0 0-0 0, Chloe Grieser 1 3-4 6, Kendra Meyer 0 0-0 0, Sophie Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 6-9 33.
Deary (6-0)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 4 1-2 10, Kenadie Kirk 2 2-4 6, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 10 2-3 27, Triniti Wood 4 1-2 10, Macie Ashmead 2 0-2 4, Dantae Workman 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 8-15 59.
Genesee 21 5 3 4—33
Deary 14 18 16 11—59
3-point goals— Monk 4, Grieser, A Wood 5, K. Wood, T. Wood.
JV — Genesee def. Deary.
Kendrick 49, Orofino 36
LAPWAI — For the third time in less than a month, the Tigers were able to get a nonleague win over the Maniacs.
Kendrick (7-0) used a 17-0 first quarter to take command, but Orofino (0-5) outscored the Tigers in two of the final three quarters.
“Interesting game, started off unconcious, then kind of let them back into it,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Hailey Taylor led Kendrick with 14 points. Ruby Stewart added 12.
Grace Beardin scored 23 points for the Maniacs. Jaelyn Miller added 11.
KENDRICK (7-0)
Rose Stewart 3 0-2 6, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 8, Hali Anderson 0 0-0 0, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Star Flint 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 1-2 5, Ruby Stewart 5 0-0 12, Taylor Boyer 2 0-0 4, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 14. Totals 20 1-4 49.
OROFINO (0-5)
Kristen McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Rachel Province 0 0-0 0, Reece Deyo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 9 1-2 23, Emma Province 0 0-0 0, Brynn Hanna 0 0-0 0, Livia Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Curtis 0 0-0 0, Uxue Ibarrondo-Larrea 0 0-0 0, Jaelyn Miller 5 1-2 11, Gretta Ardizio 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 2-6 39.
Kendrick 17 7 19 6—49
Orofino 0 10 17 9—36
3-point goals— Taylor 4, Heimgartner 2, Stewart 2, Beardin 4.
Colton 46, Oakesdale 44
OAKESDALE, Wash. — In a meeting of unbeatens and Southeast 1B League season debut for both, visiting Colton nosed to victory after an Oakesdale 3-pointer at the final buzzer was no good.
Sydni Whitcomb was the top scorer for the Wildcats (3-0, 1-0) with 12 points, while Kyndra Stout and Kaydee Heitstuman each scored nine. Holly Heitstuman came off the bench for what coach Clark Vining “two huge 3s” in the third quarter and finished the game with seven points, and Grace Kuhle “played really well on defense” while scoring six.
Jessie Reed of Oakesdale (2-1, 0-1) led all scorers with 22 points.
“It was a big game,” Vining said. “... We did a really good job battling through some adversity.”
COLTON (3-0, 1-0)
Grace Kuhle 1 4-4 6, Holly Heitstuman 2 1-2 7, Kyndra Stout 2 5-7 9, Ella Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Kaydee Heitstuman 3 2-4 9, Clair Moehrle 1 1-3 3, Sydni Whitcomb 5 2-8 12. Totals 14 15-28 46.
OAKESDALE (2-1, 0-1)
Emily Dingman 2 0-0 4, Jessie Reed 7 8-11 22, Bradyn Henley 1 1-1 3, Lucy Hockett 0 0-0 0, Grace Perry 3 0-0 8, Samantha Holling 2 3-4 7. Totals 15 12-17 44.
Colton 6 17 9 14—46
Oakesdale 4 10 16 14—44
3-point goals — H. Heitstuman 2, K. Heitstuman, Perry 2.
Potlatch 54, CVHS 25
POTLATCH — A 30-point showing from Jordan Reynolds highlighted a Whitepine League Division I victory for Potlatch against Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
“We are definitely working great as a team defensively, and offensively we’re sharing the ball,” Potlatch coach Mandy Reynolds said.
Tayva McKinney provided another 11 points for the Loggers (4-3, 4-2), while Shada Edwards (11 points) and Taya Pfefferkorn (10) led the way for the Rams (4-5, 1-4).
CLEARWATER VALLEY (4-5, 1-4)
Taya Pfefferkorn 4 2-4 10, Megan Myers 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 3 3-4 11, Jada Schilling 0 0-0 0, Seasha Reuben 0 2-4 2, Kashlynn Funderburg 0 0-0 0, Neva Amoss 1 0-0 2, Trinity Yocum 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-12 25.
POTLATCH (4-3, 4-2)
Brianna Winther 0 0-0 0, Daesha Nelson 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Mitchell 1 0-0 2, Tayva McKinney 2 6-10 11, Jaylee Fry 4 1-2 9, Bailyn Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jordan Reynolds 13 4-8 30, Kathryn Burnett.0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-20 54.
CVHS 11 4 9 1—25
Potlatch 14 18 13 9—54
3-point goals — Edwards 2, McKinney.
BOYS BASKETBALLOakesdale 72, Colton 36
OAKESDALE, Wash. — The visiting Wildcats started slow and could not get back into their Class 1B Southeast opener against the Nighthawks.
Angus Jordan led Colton (0-2, 0-1) with 18 points.
Alex McHargue had 16 points to lead four double-digit scorers for Oakesdale (1-2, 1-0).
COLTON (0-2, 0-1)
Angus Jordan 5 5-7 18, Grant Wolf 3 0-1 8, Memphis McIntosh 0 2-2 2, Ryan Impson 1 0-0 2, Dan Bell 2 0-0 4, Skyler Purnell 1 0-0 2, Tanner Baerlocher 0 0-2 0, Dakota Cook 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 7-12 36.
OAKESDALE (1-2, 1-0)
Logan Brown 6 0-1 13, Alex McHargue 8 0-0 16, Emeric Anderson 2 0-2 6, Karl Cooper 0 0-0 0, Jackson Perry 4 1-1 9, Shawn Bober 3 1-1 10, Will Lanius 4 0-0 10, Austin Goyke 3 0-0 7, Dawson Lobdell 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 2-5 72.
Colton 6 8 21 1—36
Oakesdale 20 19 20 13—72
3-point goals — Jordan 3, Wolf 2, Bober 3, Anderson 2, Lanius 2, Brown, Goyke.
Lapwai 105, Genesee 32
GENESEE — The Wildcats hit triple-figures before the end of the third quarter in a runaway Class 1A Division I Whitepine League win over the Bulldogs.
Kase Wynott recorded his first triple-double. Wynott had 36 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones (18 points), Ahlius Yearout (16) and Joseph Payne (15) also reached double figures for Lapwai (3-0, 2-0).
Derek Zenner led Genesee (0-4, 0-3) with 11 points.
The Lapwai game scheduled for noon today against Lynden in the Northwest Invitational at North Idaho College was canceled because of inclement weather impeding the Lions’ travel path to the event site.
LAPWAI (3-0, 2-0)
Thomas Shawl 2 0-0 5, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 7 4-5 18, Joseph Payne 6 0-0 15, Jaishaun Sherman 4 0-0 8, Ahlius Yearout 7 0-0 16, Jalisco Miles 1 0-0 2, Christopher Bohnee 2 1-1 5, Kase Wynott 17 2-3 36. Totals 46 7-9 105.
GENESEE (0-4, 0-3)
Vince Crowley 0 2-2 2, Kaden Schwartz 2 0-0 5, S. Vestel 2 0-0 4, Kalitri Hubbard 1 1-2 3, Derek Burt 0 1-2 1, Derek Zenner 4 2-2 11, Sam Stewart 1 0-0 3, Joe Johnson 1 0-0 3. Totals 11 6-8 32.
Lapwai 39 29 32 5—105
Genesee 10 8 4 10— 32
3-point goals — Payne 3, Yearout 2, Shawl, Schwartz, Zenner, Stewart, Johnson.
Gar-Pal games postponed
Friday’s scheduled boys and girls basketball games between Garfield-Palouse and host Tekoa-Rosalia were postponed because of illness at Tekoa-Rosalia.
A makeup date had not been announced at press time.
WRESTLINGLocals make quarterfinal round at George Wilde
KELLOGG — Seven Moscow athletes wrestled their way into the quarterfinal round and the Bears sit at second in team scoring after Day 1 of action in the George Wilde tournament at Kellogg High School.
Moscow has 47 points through the first day, behind St. Maries’ 48.
Action resumes at 9 a.m. today.
Team scores — 1. St. Maries 48; T2. Kellogg 47; T2. Moscow 47; T2. Priest River 47; T2. Sandpoint 47; T6. Eureka 45; T6. Post Falls 45; 8. Flathead 42; 9. Clearwater Valley 40; 10. Lewiston JV 38; 11. Grangeville 31; 12. Bonners Ferry 30; 13. Lakeland 28; 14. Orofino 20; 15. Polson 19; 16. Glacier 11.
Moscow results
126 — Jason Swam 1-0.
132 — Sam Young 1-0.
138 — Logan Thompkins 2-1.
145 — Aidan Prakash 2-1.
152 — James Greene 1-0.
160 — Erik Gulbrandsen 1-0.
195 — Paul Dixon 1-0.
220 — Wyatt Hartig 1-0.