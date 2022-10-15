KENDRICK — In a game called off with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kendrick blitzed to a 40-0 nonleague victory against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.
“Tekoa-Rosalia only started the game with 10 or 11 kids,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart sad. “They got down to eight kids in the first half, and unfortunately, they chose to pull the plug to be able to continue their season.”
The Tigers (7-0) called off their starters after the first offensive possession. Stepping in for Ty Koepp, freshman quarterback Nathan Tweit had three rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns after registering a passing score.
Kendrick — Nathan Kimberling 46 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Tanner Clemenhagen 1 run (Xavier Carpenter pass from Nathan Tweit)
Kendrick — Carpenter 23 pass from Tweit (Wyatt Cook pass from Tweit)
Kendrick — Tweit 2 run (Kimberling pass from Tweit)
Kendrick — Tweit 60 run (Carpenter run)
GENESEE — Visiting Kamiah held Genesee scoreless after halftime and remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Kubs (7-1, 6-0) benefited from a 7-for-9 passing performance with three touchdowns from David Kludt, while Colton Ocain rushed 13 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Colton Sams made 15 tackles at the line.
Angus Jordan passed for two of the three touchdowns scored by Genesee (1-7, 0-6).
“We pretty much controlled the game from second quarter on,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Good team effort, and a good win.”
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 80 kickoff return (run failed)
Genesee — NA 29 pass from Angus Jordan (run)
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 26 run (Connor Weddle run)
Kamiah — Ocain 13 pass from Dave Kludt (Kaden DeGroot pass from Kludt)
Kamiah — Ocain 14 run (run failed)
Genesee — NA 70 kickoff return (run failed)
Kamiah — Oatman 38 pass from Kludt (run failed)
Genesee — NA 50 pass from Jordan (run)
Kamiah — Ocain 6 run (Oatman pass from Kludt)
Kamiah — DeGroot 11 pass from Kludt (Ocain run)
Kamiah — Kludt 17 run (run failed)
Kamiah — Weddle 35 run (Kludt run)
DAVENPORT, Wash. — Jaeger Jacobsen was 12-for-13 passing for 188 yards and three touchdowns as the Gorillas beat the Bulldogs in a Class 2B Bi-County League game.
Sam Schneider had 138 yards rushing and added two touchdowns for Davenport (4-2, 3-2), which built a 35-0 halftime lead. Brenik Soliday caught eight passes for 111 yards and two touchdown catches.
Mason Gilchrist rushed for 222 yards on 19 carries with three touchdowns for Colfax (1-6, 1-4)
Davenport — Evan Gunning 63 run (Brenik Soliday kick).
Davenport — Jaeger Jacobsen 5 run (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Brody Schillinger 55 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Sam Schneider 33 run (Soliday kick).
Davenport — Soliday 46 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 57 run (pass failed).
Colfax — Gilchrist 3 run (pass failed).
Colfax — N/A 14 pass from Cody Inderrieden (run failed).
Davenport — Soliday 5 pass from Jacobsen (Soliday kick).
Colfax — Gilchrist 42 run (pass failed).
Davenport — Schneider 1 run (Soliday kick).
POMEROY — In Southeast 1B League play, Pomeroy ran roughshod over visiting Garfield-Palouse
Pomeroy (6-1, 4-1) did not attempt a single pass all game and ended with 452 yards rushing on the night. The Pirates had a trio that rushed for two touchdowns apiece in Trevin Kimble, Sidney Bales, and Braedon Fruh. Kimble — who registered the game’s first three touchdowns — also scored on an interception return.
Pomeroy — Trevin Kimble 21 run (Kimble run)
Pomeroy — Kimble interception return (Kimble run)
Pomeroy — Kimble 5 run (Sidney Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 9 run (Kimble run)
Pomeroy — Bales 57 run (Kimble run)
Pomeroy — Braedon Fruh 42 run (Fruh pass from Jett Slusser)
Pomeroy — Kyzer Herres 1 run (Brodie Magill run)
Pomeroy — Fruh 37 run (Herres pass from Slusser)
Pomeroy — Magill 58 run (Slusser run)
POTLATCH — Visiting Lapawi held off Potlatch in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Wildcats and Loggers now hold matching season records of 4-3 overall and 3-3 in league play.
Complete information was not available.
SANDPOINT — In a game that saw a running clock start at halftime with the Bears trailing 61-0, Moscow was blanked by 4A Inland Empire League foe Sandpoint.
Moscow fell to 0-7 overall and 0-1 in league play, while Sandpoint moved to 4-3 and 2-0. Complete information was not available.