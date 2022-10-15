KENDRICK — In a game called off with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Kendrick blitzed to a 40-0 nonleague victory against visiting Tekoa-Rosalia.

“Tekoa-Rosalia only started the game with 10 or 11 kids,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart sad. “They got down to eight kids in the first half, and unfortunately, they chose to pull the plug to be able to continue their season.”

The Tigers (7-0) called off their starters after the first offensive possession. Stepping in for Ty Koepp, freshman quarterback Nathan Tweit had three rushes for 54 yards and two touchdowns after registering a passing score.

