Wearing a backwards baseball cap, his signature aviator sunglasses and a homemade tank top, Washington State’s most-recognizable football player in recent history, Gardner Minshew, introduced his team via video clip Friday at the Pac-12 Conference’s annual media day in Las Vegas.

“When I think about Wazzu, I think about having a chip on your shoulder,” the Indianapolis Colts quarterback said. “I think about being the underdog but expecting to win.

“I think about playing against all the teams that wouldn’t offer you, and getting to beat their ass. I think about community, I think about family and I think about coming home. I can’t wait to see what them boys are going to do this fall on the Palouse.”

