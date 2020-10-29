Underdog role suits Mustangs just fine

Perhaps the Deary High School volleyball team didn’t know what it was capable of. After all, the Mustangs aren’t a powerhouse, a perennial state title contender or a regular at the state tournament. What evidence was there to suggest grand potential?
But the promise has been there, coach Dani Jones said, and after an emotionally-fueled run to the Class 1A Division II district championship, this year’s Mustangs finally are starting to realize it.
After a five-year absence, Deary is headed back to State, where it looks to continue its underdog dance with Idaho’s best. The Mustangs (6-7) take the court at 7 a.m. PDT on Friday at Burley High School against defending state champion Watersprings of Idaho Falls.
Deary hasn’t won a match at State since 2012 and hadn’t qualified for the tournament since 2014, but made it back this year after winning the district as the No. 4 seed.
“It’s definitely been a big confidence boost for this team,” Jones said of her team’s unexpected journey. “We’ve struggled for years just getting to this point of having this confidence in our skills and in our team chemistry. ... This is possible and this has been possible for a while, but now you can believe it.”
Deary was galvanized by a midseason tragedy and will continue to channel those emotions. Assistant coach and longtime teacher Leah Swanson died suddenly Oct. 3, stunning the Deary community. The volleyball team embraced Swanson’s work ethic and passion en route to the district championship, and will represent those traits again this weekend, donning T-shirts that say “Always with us, Never left us, Work as hard as Coach Swanson.”
“She’s definitely still with us,” Jones said. “The girls are just holding tight to her being there with us through the whole thing.”
The Mustangs will have eight days between the district final and the state tournament opener and have been using that time to reduce errors and create fluidity in their transition from defense to offense.
But Deary will lean on its defense at State. Without go-to heavy hitters on offense, the Mustangs will try to grind their opponents down with unflinching defense.
Seniors Makala Beyer and Cassidy Henderson and sophomore Triniti Wood have led Deary’s defensive effort this season, Jones said.
“We don’t have a lot of hard hitters, we just have consistency,” Jones said. “So that’s where our strength lies is sticking after it, taking it one point at a time and never giving up on a ball.”
Watersprings, which won the state title in 2017 and 2019, have been to State every year since 2015 and have gone home with a top-three trophy three years in a row.
But Jones’ message to her team is to not fear the Warriors — or anyone else, for that matter. She pointed to her players’ club team experience, which includes matches against teams from cities much larger than Deary — namely Spokane.
“They’ve played against bigger girls, stronger girls than what we’re going to see at State,” Jones said. “So we talked about how, ‘You don’t need to be intimidated just because we’re going to State. You guys have seen this before.’ I think they’ve got that under their belt so they don’t have to be as starstruck.”
Attendance limited
Because Idaho is moving back to a modified Stage 3 of reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, fan attendance is limited to 25 people per team per game.
The 25 fans who plan to attend are predetermined by each school and team and their names are submitted to the host sites.
While the limited attendance will create a subdued state tournament atmosphere, it means that teams like Deary, which is traveling 450 miles, will have the same-sized cheering section as teams located closer to Burley, evening out what could otherwise be a large disparity.
“It’s unfortunate in that aspect because we had quite a few people that were going to come down and cheer us on through the whole thing,” Jones said. “So we’ll definitely miss that.”
Video of every state tournament match can be streamed live at nfhsnetwork.com. Audio-only broadcasts are available at idahosports.com.
