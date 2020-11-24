Washington State’s women’s basketball team will begin its season as a complete unknown, and probably play out Year 3 of the Kamie Ethridge era as an underdog almost every night once Pac-12 action rolls around.
You won’t hear the Cougars complain. They’ll aim to make use of the lack of expectations, perhaps catching some overlookers off-guard.
“Personally, I love it, and I know the coaches love being the underdogs,” said new Cougar point guard Krystal Leger-Walker ahead of a season that begins Dec. 4 against Stanford. “We don’t mind passing on some of the hype and media attention. We expect it. I know a lot of people love playing with a chip on their shoulder and just getting after it.
“We definitely have a lot of undercover surprises and strengths we’re excited for.”
After suffering a losing record for the 23rd time of the past 25 seasons in 2019-20, WSU was selected earlier this month by Pac-12 coaches and media members to finish last in the league — by a fairly wide margin too.
The Cougars, who went 11-20 overall and 4-14 in the Pac-12 last year, didn’t land a player on the preseason all-conference team. That’s been a rarity in recent years with WSU’s roster featuring super-scorer Borislava Hristova, the No. 1 basket-maker in school history, and savvy point guard Chanelle Molina. Both of those mainstay Cougs, who combined for about 32 points and 11 rebounds per game last year, have commenced their pro careers overseas.
“Obviously they left some big shoes to fill, but we know that and we’re even inspired by them, and what they left behind,” said Leger-Walker.
Also departed are role-players Jovana Subasic and Johanna Muzet, who jumped ship to Oregon State and Rhode Island, respectively.
Qualifying for an NCAA tournament for the first time since 1991 seems like a conversation that’s a ways off for WSU, particularly as the Pac-12 makes a case that it’s America’s toughest conference.
“Given our competition, everyone needs to be better and bring something for us to win games,” Leger-Walker said.
Season 3 of Ethridge’s rebuild feels less like rounded progress, and closer to a fresh start. In any case, she says her Cougs “are in a better place than we ever have been.”
“I feel so good about our culture, I feel so good about the players we have in our program,” said Ethridge, the legendary former Olympic point guard from Texas. “I just feel like we’re better prepared, top to bottom, culture-wise and skill set-wise, and experience- and depth-wise.”
Added Leger-Walker: “I definitely think, in all areas of the game, we’ve improved … just being another year more experienced and more hungry.”
Overall, Pac-12 floor time among WSU returners is limited. Junior stretch four Ula Motuga, a 34-game collegiate starter who scored 7.2 points per game last year, stands out in that respect.
Leger-Walker, the lone senior on the team, will be asked to adopt a captain’s role, and lead the Cougs on-court with her floor-general intangibles — “the little gritty things, like setting good screens, boxing out or making the extra pass or calls,” she said.
Leger-Walker played for Ethridge for two years during a successful rebuild at Northern Colorado, then bolted for the Palouse and high-major ball a year after the coach did. She sat out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.
The New Zealand native posted averages of 8.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in her third year with the Bears.
Molina was a score-first combo guard that “had to carry the load,” Ethridge said.
“Krystal is much more of a true point guard.”
Leger-Walker’s sister, Charlisse, is a poised, advanced freshman guard who played for New Zealand’s national team since age 16 — she was the youngest woman ever to suit up for the Tall Ferns. Charlisse chose Wazzu over a multitude of other power-conference suitors.
The siblings are sure to start. Ethridge said the rookie is “one of the best players I’ve ever been in a gym with.”
“She can play a lot of positions, just kind of an otherworldly IQ,” Ethridge said of Charlisse. “Just understands the game and has played at a very high level and is very college-ready.”
Ethridge offered praise for juco transfer Johanna Teder, who will round out an interchangeable backcourt. She was an all-leaguer last season at South Plains (Texas), the No. 2-ranked JC nationally.
“They bring some talent from the guard perspective that I think we haven’t had in the gym — more ballhandlers, more playmakers,” Ethridge said. Slashing reserves Cherilyn Molina and Grace Sarver, from Seattle, will see steady minutes, as will junior Shir Levy, who’s been contributing since her freshman year.
Underneath, 6-foot-3 Rwandan center Bella Murekatete, a Genesis Prep (Post Falls) grad, has improved mightily during the summer after a season in which she showed flashes, but was a bit raw.
“She’s gonna be a dominant post player. Not just now, but for years to come,” Ethridge said.
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.