The Troy volleyball program emphasizes a team mantra of “Pride, Honor, Tradition.”

Coach Deborah Blazzard thinks the third of those in particular was on display as her Trojans won their fourth Idaho Class 1A Division I state title in the past five years this past weekend in Rexburg, Idaho.

“I would definitely say it’s just the ‘tradition’ of Troy volleyball,” Blazzard said. “They come into this program knowing that they want to be champions.”

Tags

Recommended for you