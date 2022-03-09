BOISE — An upset? Didn’t really look like it.
Sixth-seeded Idaho defeated third-seeded Southern Utah and made it seem convincing Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena, getting 22 points from Sydney Gandy in a 77-64 verdict in the quarterfinal round of the Big Sky Conference women’s basketball tournament.
The Vandals (14-17) play a semifinal game at 7 p.m. Pacific today against second-seeded Montana State, which advanced with an 81-60 win against Weber State. Top-seeded Idaho State was stunned 72-54 by Northern Colorado, which will play Northern Arizona in the other semifinal.
Playing better than their record and seeding would suggest, the Vandals claimed their second win in as many nights in the tournament, beating a team that had drawn a first-round bye but didn’t look as fresh-legged as Idaho did.
“It just took a lot of work, a lot of perseverance from our players,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said of his team’s rebound from a rugged November and December. “With seven new players, it was really hard to get everybody acclimated and into the system. Once they started really believing in it and getting all in, we really started rolling.
“I always knew. It was just a slow process, a lot slower than what I’m used to. I kept telling them, ‘Hey, guys, it’s going to pay off in March.’ And right now it is.”
Tallying their eighth victory in nine games, the Vandals thrived despite getting limited play from top scorer Beyonce Bea, who committed two early fouls and spent much of the game on the bench.
“We had to defend tonight — again,” Newlee said. “Defensively, we did a pretty good job. We tried not to foul as much as we did. That was going to be a key. But also I thought we really distributed the basketball and weathered the early foul trouble, especially to Beyonce. That could have been a problem for us.”
Gandy picked up much of the slack, popping two 3-pointers midway through the first quarter, then driving past defenders now wary of her ability to pull the trigger in transition. The sophomore guard produced 15 points in the opening period and finished 7-for-10 overall and 5-for-7 from long range.
Senior guard Allison Kirby added 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Vandals, who were more aggressive than the Thunderbirds (18-12) from the start.
Bea, who was named first-team All Big Sky and was named the player of the week earlier this week, was productive when Newlee could afford to insert her, collecting 16 points and six rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Senior guard Tiana Johnson contributed six points and eight rebounds.
Ashlynn Wallace, a true freshman guard from Clarkston, made her eighth start of the season, notched nine points and hit a transition layin that pushed the UI lead to 62-49.
Prolific Idaho reserve Louise Forsyth, who was an all-conference honorable mention pick, had a cold shooting night but mustered 10 points to help offset the absence of Bea.
Cherita Daugherty scored 16 points for Southern Utah in its final game as a Big Sky member. The Cedar City, Utah, school will join the Western Athletic Conference in July.
IDAHO (14-17)
Johnson 2-10 2-3 6, Kirby 2-7 8-10 12, Bea 6-10 4-4 16, Gandy 7-10 5-7 22, Wallace 4-7 0-0 9, Forsyth 4-14 2-2 10, Atchley 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 25-59 77.
SOUTHERN UTAH (18-12)
Daugherty 4-13 8-10 16, Dotson 6-12 3-4 15, Ballena 3-8 2-3 8, Johnston 2-6 2-2 6, Williamson 2-8 0-0 4, Eaton 2-5 3-5 7, Otkhmezuri 2-5 0-0 5, Satini 1-1 0-0 2, Lord 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 22-60 19-26 64.
Idaho 19 16 23 21—77
Southern Utah 18 14 13 19—64
3-point goals — Idaho 7-21 (Gandy 5-7, Wallace 1-3, Johnson 1-5, Bea 0-1, Forsyth 0-2, Kirby 0-3), Southern Utah 1-6 (Otkhmezuri 1-2, Eaton 0-1, Johnston 0-2). Fouled out — Johnson, Forsyth. Rebounds — Idaho 32 (Johnson 8), Southern Utah 45 (Dotson 11). Assists — Idaho 11 (Kirby 4), Southern Utah 6 (Daugherty 3). Total fouls — Idaho 19, Southern Utah 20. A — 1,365.