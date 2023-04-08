BRAMPTON, Ontario — Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women’s world hockey championship history and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.

In the late game in Group A, two-time defending champion Canada faced the Czech Republic.

USA opened Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over Japan. They will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.

