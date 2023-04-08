Germany goaltender Johanna May (31) makes a save against Finland forward Viivi Vainikka (24) during the third period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Finland forward Emilia Vesa (32) scores against Germany goaltender Johanna May (31) as Germany forward Bernadette Karpf (18) and defender Tabea Botthof (21) with Finland forward Sofianna Sundelin (34) look on during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
USA forward Hilary Knight (21) tries to tip the puck past Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) during the third period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) makes a save against United States forward Hannah Bilka (23) as Switzerland defender Sarah Forster (3) keeps close during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States forward Hannah Bilka (23) battles for the loose puck against Switzerland defender Sarah Forster (3) during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) makes a save against United States forward Rebecca Gilmore (10) during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States forward Kelly Pannek (12) tries the wrap-a-round on Switzerland goaltender Saskia Maurer (29) during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
United States defender Caroline Harvey (4) celebrates her goal against Switzerland with teammate Taylor Heise (27) during the first period of a match at the Women's World Hockey Championships in Brampton, Ontario, Friday, April 7, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
BRAMPTON, Ontario — Abbey Murphy scored at seven seconds for the fastest goal in women’s world hockey championship history and the United States routed Switzerland 9-1 on Friday to improve to 2-0 in Group A play.
In the late game in Group A, two-time defending champion Canada faced the Czech Republic.
USA opened Wednesday with a 7-1 victory over Japan. They will face the Czech Republic on Sunday.