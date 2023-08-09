They’re finishing each other’s sentences already. They’re sitting side by side at breakfast. They’re talking on defense, getting everyone involved on offense, celebrating each other’s successes as if this team has been together for years.

It hasn’t been years. It didn’t even take a week. That’s a good sign for USA Basketball’s men’s World Cup team.

Getting along as a 12-man unit guarantees nothing in terms of wins, losses and medals, but it was an important first step for the Americans. The team was leaving Las Vegas on Tuesday to start, what it hopes, is a five-week overseas odyssey — a week in Spain, followed by a week in Abu Dhabi, and then, if all goes right, three weeks in Manila for the World Cup.

