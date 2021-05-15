USC’s 6-run fourth enough to turn back Cougs

LOS ANGELES — Ben Ramirez had a two-run single in a six-run fourth inning Friday as USC had to hold off a late rally from the Washington State baseball team in an 8-6 win in the opener of a three-game Pac-12 series at Dedeaux Field.
Jamal O’Guinn went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and an RBI for the Trojans (21-21, 10-15 Pac-12). Garret Guillemette went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored and John Thomas went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson was 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI for the Cougars (23-21, 9-13), who have lost four in a row. Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo was 2-for-5 with two RBI and junior shortstop Kodie Kolden was 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Isaac Esqueda (5-2) picked up the win, allowing five hits, a walk and four runs, all earned, in 6ž innings. He struck out seven.
Junior Brandon White (5-4) was saddled with loss, allowing nine hits, four walks and seven runs, six earned, in five innings. He struck out four.
WSU took an early 1-0 as junior catcher Jake Meyer scored Jacob McKeon on a fielder’s choice in the second.
USC then took the lead for good in the fourth. Carson Wells tied it on a one-out, bases-loaded RBI single to left. Tyler Pritchard had a run-scoring sacrifice fly, then Rhylan Thomas singled home a run to make it 3-1. After a walk, Ramirez singled home a pair of runs, then O’Guinn had an RBI single to cap the rally.
The Trojans added a run in the fifth on John Thomas’ one-out single that pushed the lead to 7-1.
The Cougars started cutting into the lead in the sixth as Peterson singled home a run with one out. WSU tallied two more runs in the seventh on Manzardo’s two-out, two run single to left that made it 7-4.
USC got a run in the eighth on a double steal and a throwing error.
The Cougars made things interesting in the ninth as Peterson homered with two outs, but the Trojans induced a grounder to end it.
The two teams meet again at 2 p.m. today.
WSU 010 001 202—6 9 5
USC 000 610 01x—8 11 1
Brandon White, Michael Newstrom (6), Caden Kaelber (8) and Jake Meyer; Isaac Esqueda, Quentin Longrie (7), Garrett Clarke (9) and Garret Guillemette.
W—Esqueda. L—White.
WSU hits — Tristan Peterson 2 (HR), Kodie Kolden 2, Kyle Manzardo 2, Jacob McKeon, Jack Smith, Preston Clifford.
USC hits — Jamal O’Guinn 3 (2B, 3B), Garret Guillemette 2, John Thomas 2, Rhylan Thomas, Ben Ramirez, Carson Wells, Tyler Pritchard.