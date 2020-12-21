The numbers on the stat sheet told the story. The numbers on the travel log gave the context.
Already depleted before kickoff, the Washington State Cougars lost more key players to injury and squandered a 21-point lead Saturday, bringing their bizarre 2020 journey to an end with a 45-28 loss at Utah.
Yes, the game took place, which is more than WSU could say about three previous contests during the pandemic-racked season.
But the Cougars’ lack of manpower and savvy became increasingly evident as the Utes breezed to touchdowns on three consecutive drives early in the second half and Wazzu coughed up the ball on its final four possessions.
“I don’t think we have anybody else to play,” WSU coach Nick Rolovich said afterward. “The kids kept believing and fighting, and the assistant coaches did a great job. I don’t think we have another D-tackle that can play. I’m not sure we had another safety that could play.”
The Cougars boarded their plane in Pullman the previous day with 53 scholarship players available, exactly the number the Pac-12 is urging as a minimum for participation. If necessary, they were prepared to play with 51 or 52, which is allowable if certain position thresholds are met.
But injuries, on top of a positive coronavirus test divulged the previous day, chewed away at the Wazzu roster as the Utes chewed away at a 28-7 halftime deficit.
So the Cougars finish 1-3, in league and overall, in Rolovich’s first season at the school, while the Utes wind up 3-2. Both schools renounced potential bowl bids days earlier because of the strains of the pandemic.
“The first half — if that’s how you’re entering 2021, a lot of confidence, a lot of belief,” Rolovich said. “Then we get smoked in the second half. That’s going to take some internal fortitude to pull ourselves back up and go back to work.”
Star running back Max Borghi returned from a back injury, saw his first action of the season and rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown for the Cougars. A light seemed to dawn for Jamire Calvin, who caught seven passes for 104 yards and a score.
But the Cougs mustered only 10 yards of offense in the third quarter, and their defense was increasingly powerless to stop Utah freshman Ty Jordan, who finished with 154 rushing yards and three touchdowns.
“I think that, as a team, we got complacent at halftime,” WSU offensive tackle Abe Lucas said. “Anytime you go up by three touchdowns, I mean, it feels great, it’s euphoric and everything, but you also have to realize there’s two quarters to play and a lot can happen in 30 minutes.”
It didn’t help that WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura temporarily left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter, and that linebacker Jahad Woods was hurt trying to prevent Jordan from scoring the game-tying touchdown with 12 minutes left.
Also, it didn’t help that safety Ayden Hector was unavailable after testing positive for the virus Friday, and defensive tackle Dallas Hobbs went down with an ankle injury in the first period.
Finally, the turnovers didn’t help.
The Cougs’ final four possessions of the season ended with a fumble by Borghi on a helmet-to-ball dive by Vonte Davis, a fumble by de Laura forced by an unforeseen hit by Mike Tafua, a pick-6 of de Laura by Clark Phillips III and a garbage-time fumble by Travell Harris.
The Borghi fumble set up the go-ahead touchdown, a 13-yard Jordan run with 6:29 left.
The blunders more than offset three first-half takeaways by WSU, highlighted by a remarkable play that saw cornerback Jaylen Watson yank the ball from Samson Nacua moments after a reception. The other thefts came on a Justus Rogers strip and a Woods interception.
“By the looks of the first half, you would have thought we had opted out of that half of today’s game as well as the bowl game,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “But (in) the second half, we made play after play after play. It was a strange game and a fitting way to end a very strange season.”
The game was a career landmark for Utah senior quarterback Drew Lisk, who replaced an ineffective Jake Bentley late in the second quarter and was 15-for-26 passing for 152 yards in directing the comeback. Britain Covey caught six passes for 134 yards for the Utes.
De Laura, the true freshman quarterback for the Cougars, sparkled early and wound up 17-for-28 for 204 yards, a TD and an interception. After his injury he was spelled briefly by Camm Cooper.
Washington St. 7 21 0 0 — 28Utah 0 7 14 24 — 45
First Quarter
WSU: Borghi 8 run (Mazza kick), 4:34.
Second Quarter
WSU: McIntosh 11 run (Mazza kick), 8:31.
UTH: Covey 91 pass from Bentley (Redding kick), 3:37.
WSU: Calvin 8 pass from de Laura (Mazza kick), 1:51.
WSU: de Laura 3 run (Mazza kick), 1:21.
Third Quarter
UTH: Jordan 5 run (Redding kick), 6:09.
UTH: B.Thompson 9 run (Redding kick), :55.
Fourth Quarter
UTH: Jordan 33 run (Redding kick), 12:01.
UTH: Jordan 13 run (Redding kick), 6:29.
UTH: FG Redding 44, 2:37.
UTH: Phillips 36 interception return (Redding kick), 2:06.
A: 0.
WSU UTH
First downs 17 23
Rushes-yards 26-115 37-223
Passing 281 305
Comp-Att-Int 25-41-1 22-40-1
Return Yards 103 42
Punts-Avg. 7-49.4 5-42.4
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 3-2
Penalties-Yards 9-88 7-65
Time of Possession 29:00 31:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Washington St., Borghi 10-95, McIntosh 8-19, Cooper 2-7, Bell 1-(minus 3), de Laura 5-(minus 3). Utah, Jordan 22-154, Br.Kuithe 3-33, Bernard 3-15, Bentley 4-13, B.Thompson 1-9, Lisk 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 1), Covey 2-(minus 6).
PASSING: Washington St., de Laura 17-28-1-204, Cooper 8-13-0-77. Utah, Bentley 7-14-1-153, Lisk 15-26-0-152.
RECEIVING: Washington St., Calvin 7-104, Harris 6-65, Bell 6-43, Hobert 3-31, Bacon 1-16, Ollie 1-15, Borghi 1-7. Utah, Covey 6-134, Br.Kuithe 6-61, Jordan 2-33, B.Thompson 2-32, Enis 2-19, Bernard 2-12, Fotheringham 1-14, Nacua 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: None.
Grummert reported from Lewiston. He may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.