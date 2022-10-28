“Pac-12 after dark” often is full of surprises, but nobody expected the one the Utes unveiled Thursday at Gesa Field.
With star quarterback Cameron Rising on the sideline in a yellow pinny and headset, No. 14 Utah rode a backup quarterback and hard-nosed rushing attack to a 21-17 football victory against Washington State.
The Cougars (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) couldn’t capitalize on the absence of Utah’s best player and dropped their third straight game. The Utes improved to 6-2 and 4-1.
“I’m proud of (our) effort, but really playing just good enough not to really, really find a win that one,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said.
Key players out, injured for both sides
WSU already was missing starting running back Nakia Watson and receiver Renard Bell going in.
Against the Utes, the Cougs lost safety Jordan Lee for the second time this season, as well as new starting running back Jaylen Jenkins to injuries.
With running back Kannon Katzer leaving the program, that left playing time to former walk-on and fourth-stringer Dylan Paine for most of the game.
Paine, a redshirt freshman from Tumwater, Wash., was admirable in pass protection and finished with 10 rushing yards and three catches for 29 yards.
Utah was missing Rising and starting running back Tavion Thomas.
“At some point, everyone is banged up and you have to look at who’s going to win and they won the football game,” Dickert said.
Playing in place of Rising, walk-on Barnes piloted the Utes to a win. He went 17-of-27 for 175 yards and one touchdown, rushed for another 51 yards and played better as the game went on.
For WSU, quarterback Cam Ward went 27-of-31 (87 percent) for 222 yards and one touchdown.
WSU’s Cam Lampkin ran into punt returner Robert Ferrel, leading to the ball bouncing off Ferrel’s leg and Utah recovering at the 24.
Later in the drive, WSU edge Brennan Jackson made a big tackle for loss on third down only for a late review to change it to a targeting call.
Jackson was ejected from the game and Utah scored its go-ahead touchdown moments later on a 1-yard Jaylon Glover rush with just 20 seconds left in the first half.
The game remained close but Utah, which led 14-7 at the half, never trailed the rest of the way.
WSU (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) heads to the road to face Stanford (3-4, 1-4) at 12:30 p.m., Nov. 5 (Pac-12 Network) at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, Calif.