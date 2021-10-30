MOSCOW — Senior guard Mikey Dixon had 22 points and the Idaho men’s basketball team used a 12-2 run in the second half to beat NAIA member Evergreen State 73-56 in an exhibition at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena.
Junior forward Philip Pepple Jr. added 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Vandals, who shot 57.1 percent from the field in the second half. Junior guard Rashad Smith chipped in 13 points.
Austin Curry led the Geoducks with 20 points and Mikey Hernandez added 14.
Each team was cold in the first half, as Evergreen State made just 9 of its 25 shots (36 percent) and Idaho was 11-for-34 (32.4 percent) as the Vandals led just 25-22 at the break. The Geoducks held a 30-29 edge after Curry’s jumper with 17:05 to go in regulation.
But that’s when Idaho went on its run to turn the game. Pepple’s dunk at the 15:57 mark gave the Vandals the lead for good.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday in its final exhibition at home against Yellowstone Christian.
EVERGREEN STATE
Kennedy 1-7 0-0 2, Price 3-14 2-3 9, Curry 9-17 2-2 20, Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Hernandez 5-8 1-2 14, Wetmore 3-7 0-0 8, Morton 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 22-59 6-9 56.
IDAHO
Pepple 7-10 0-2 14, Quinnett 3-6 0-0 7, Smith 6-12 0-0 13, Dixon 9-14 1-1 22, Anderson 1-10 0-0 2, Bertain 2-5 2-2 7, McHugh 0-1 0-0 0, Salih 3-6 1-1 8, Hatten 0-1 0-0 0, King 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 31-69 4-6 73.
Halftime — Idaho, 25-22. 3-point goals — Evergreen State 6-18 (Hernandez 3-5, Wetmore 2-4, Price 1-4, Morton 0-1, Kennedy 0-4), Idaho 7-30 (Dixon 3-5, Quinnett 1-3, Bertain 1-4, Salih 1-4, Smith 1-6, McHugh 0-1, King 0-2, Anderson 0-5). Rebounds — Evergreen State 30 (Curry 5), Idaho 44 (Pepple 14). Assists — Evergreen State 6 (Kennedy, Price 3), Idaho 10 (Smith, Dixon 2). Total fouls — Evergreen State 13, Idaho 10.
WSU falls in five
LOS ANGELES — Junior outside hitter Pia Timmer had 22 kills, but the Washington State volleyball team fell 25-21, 23-25, 2-25, 25-15, 15-11 against No. 16 UCLA in a Pac-12 Conference match at Pauley Pavilion.
Junior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 13 kills for the Cougars (13-8, 7-4). Junior setter Hannah Pukis had 42 assists and 14 digs. Junior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 15 digs, junior defensive specialist Julia Norville chipped in 14 and senior outside hitter Penny Tusa had 12.
Mac May finished with 22 kills and 16 digs and Charitie Luper had 21 kills and 11 digs for the Bruins (16-3, 9-2). Elan McCall had 12 kills. Shelby Martin tallied 53 assists and 11 digs, and Zoe Fleck had 11 assists and 27 digs.
WSU next plays at 1 p.m. Sunday at USC.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
WSU pair place in top 20
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Washington State runners finished in the top 20 in their respective races at the Pac-12 Championships at the Regional Athletic Complex at Utah.
The Cougar men placed fifth out of eight teams with 146 points, while the women were seventh out of 12 teams with 179 points. Colorado swept the team titles.
Junior Amir Ado led the WSU men with an 18th-place finish in a time of 24 minutes, 30.6 seconds on the 8K course. Freshman Neema Kimtai paced the WSU women with a time of 21:23.1 on the 6K course, good enough for 19th place.
The Cougars next compete Nov. 12 in the NCAA West Regional at Haggin Oaks Golf Club in Sacramento, Calif.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Colorado 39; 2. Stanford 52; 3. Washington 68; 4. Oregon 72; 5. Washington State 146; 6. UCLA 190; 7. Arizona State 205; 8. California 208.
Winner — Charles Hicks (Stanford) 23:34.9.
WSU individuals — 18. Amir Ado 24:30.6; 28. Felix Wammetsberger 25:01.0; 32. Zachary Stallings 25:08.6; 38. Matthew Watkins 25:24.3; 45. Sam Griffith 25:45.8; 50. Kelvin Limo 25:49.0; 53. Leif Swanson 26:02.6.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Colorado 24; 2. Utah 52; 3. Oregon 92; 4. Washington 107; 5. Stanford 120; 6. Oregon State 156; 7. Washington State 179; 8. UCLA 230; 9. California 265; 10. Arizona State 299; 11. USC 332; 12. Arizona 343.
Winner — Abby Nichols (Colorado) 20:25.4.
WSU individuals — 19. Neema Kimtai 21:23.1; 29. Caroline Jerotich 21:41.5; 34. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:48.2; 59. Zorana Grujic 22:50.3; 60. Pia Richards 22:51.9; 76. Samantha Boyle 23:30.7; 85. Maya Nichols 24:01.4; 96. Erin Mullins 25:16.2.
UI’s Pattis earns all-conference honor
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Freshman Katja Pattis finished in the top 10 to help the Idaho women’s cross country team place fourth in the Big Sky Championships, hosted by Portland State, at Meriwether Golf Course.
The Vandals scored 109 points on the women’s side, while the men placed fifth with 137 points. Northern Arizona swept the team titles.
Pattis, who was named the conference’s freshman of the year for her effort, took 10th in a time of 16:55.9 on the 5K course. It also was good enough for her to make the All-Big Sky team.
Sophomore Tim Stevens led the men with an 18th-place showing in 24:21.3 on the 8K course.
The Vandals next compete Nov. 12 in the NCAA West Regional at Haggin Oaks Golf Club in Sacramento, Calif.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 30; 2. Southern Utah 53; 3. Montana State 80; 4. Weber State 89; 5. Idaho 137; 6. Portland State 146; 7. Montnaa 211; 8. Eastern Washington 217; 9. Idaho State 271; 10. Sacramento State 294; 11. Northern Colorado 329.
Winner — Drew Bosley (Northern Arizona) 23:15.6.
Idaho individuals — 18. Tim Stevens 24:21.3; 24. Shea Mattson 24:33.0; 25. Gabriel Dinnel 24:36.3; 26. Lorenz Hermann 24:37.2; 46. Gage Zanette 25:22.6; 49. Michael McCausland 25:28.0; 57. Sam Fulbright 25:46.9; 63. Cruz Flores 26:18.6.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Northern Arizona 37; 2. Weber State 51; 3. Portland State 95; 4. Idaho 109; 5. Southern Utah 120; 6. Montana State 180; 7. Idaho State 215; 8. Sacramento State 223; 9. Northern Colorado 252; 10. Montana 286; 11. Eastern Washington 291.
Winner — Taryn O’Neill (Northern Arizona) 16:31.6.
Idaho individuals — 10. Katja Pattis 16:55.9; 13. Kelsey Swenson 17:01.7; 29. Nathalia Campos 17:31.4; 31. Leah Holmgren 17:34.1; 32. Jolenen Whiteley 17:36.2; 33. Nell Baker 17:38.2; 57. Maya Kobylanski 18:27.0; 61. Elise Abbott 18:33.9.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
WSU falls to USC
LOS ANGELES — Despite producing a whopping 25 season-best times, the Washington State women’s swimming team fell 161-93 to USC at Uytengsu Aquatics Center.
Senior Chloe Larson recorded the Cougars’ only victory, taking the 50 freestyle in 22.96.
WSU is back in action at 11 a.m. today at UCLA.
TOP WSU RESULTS
200 medley relay — 2. Washington State (Taylor McCoy, Lauren Burckel, Kaya Takashige, Chloe Larson) 1:44.54.
1,000 freestyle — 3. Josie Liebzeit 10:53.85.
200 free — 5. Noelle Harvey 1:53.06.
100 backstroke — 4. McCoy 56.51.
100 breaststroke — 3. Mackenzie Duarte 1:04.22.
200 butterfly — 4. Ilaria Moro 2:05.95.
50 free — 1. Larson 22.96.
100 free — 2. Angela Di Palo 50.73.
200 back — 2. McCoy 2:01.25.
200 breast — 2. Duarte 2:15.28.
500 free — 2. Harvey 5:00.78.
100 fly — 2. Moro 57.11.
200 IM — 2. McCoy 2:04.38.
200 free relay — 2. Washington State (Larson, Di Palo, Paige Gardner, Hailey Grotte) 1:33.32.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Moscow boys’ team places eighth
EAGLE, Idaho — Senior Korben Bjunicki had the top time as Moscow’s boys cross country team placed eighth at the Class 4A state championship meet at Eagle Island State Park.
The Bears had 200 points out of 15 teams. Blackfoot won the boys’ title. On the girls’ side, Moscow was 13th of 15 teams with 314 points. Preston won the title with 59.
Bjunicki ran a time of 17 minutes, 1 second on the 5K course to finish 24th. Junior Megan Heyns led the Bear girls’ team with a time of 21:27.8 to place 46th.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Blackfoot 44; 2. Preston 57; 34. Twin Falls 111; 4. Pcoatello 127; 5. Bishop Kelly 132; 6. Skyline 146; 7. Sandpoint 190; 8. Moscow 200; 9. Burley 234; 10. Vallivue 265; 11. Canyon Ridge 301; 12. Ridgevue 327; 13. Emmett 349; 14. Jerome 371; 15. Shelley 414.
Winner — Eli Gregory (Blackfoot) 15:43.
Moscow individuals — 24. Korben Bujnicki 17:01.7; 25. Emmett Brooks 17:04.2; 45. Tristin O’Brien 17:24.7; 59. Corey Johnson 17:46.6; 66. Jason Swam 17:55.3; 75. Isaiah Mitchem 18:07.6; 78. Mick Perryman 18:11.6.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Preston 59; 2. Pocatello 89; 3. Skyline 119; 4. Twin Falls 152; 5. Sandpoint 173; 6. Middleton 177; 7. Blackfoot 204; 8. Bonneville 210; 9. Mountain Home 240; 10. Bishop Kelly 257; 11. Jerome 267; 12. Burley 269; 13. Moscow 314; 14. Vallivue 326; 15. Ridgevue 338.
Winner — Nelah Roberts (Skyline) 17:53.3.
Moscow individuals — 46. Megyn Heyns 21:27.8; 47. Geneva McClory 21:30.7; 82. Mia Heinlein 22:39.2; 84. Kelly Stodick 22:42.1; 85. Indigo Wulfhorst 22:45.6; 87. Elliot Benson 22:51.7.
PREP VOLLEYBALLEagles soar on senior night
PULLMAN — In a senior night doubleheader at Pullman Christian School, the Eagles prevailed in straight sets against Mountain Christian League foes Classical Christian Academy of Rathdrum and Oaks Classical Christian of Spokane.
Pullman Christian (13-1) beat Classical Christian 25-14, 25-11, 25-12, then handled Oaks 25-19, 25-19, 25-15.
Seniors Faith Berg (27 assists, seven kills, four digs), Grace Berg (16 assists, six kills, three aces) and Christina Lindstrom (three kills, four digs) were honored as they played the final night of regular-season home competition in their high school careers.
The Eagles will return to action for postseason play next week.