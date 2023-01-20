Vandal men rolling after win at NAU

Idaho's Isaac Jones goes up for a dunk against Northern Arizona on Thursday night in Flagstaff, Arizona. Jones scores 30 points to lead the Vandals to an 88-83 victory.

 Idaho Athletics

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Watch out. The Idaho men’s basketball team is trying to construct a winning streak.

Sophomore guard Yusef Salih hit a 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining in regulation as the Vandals would hang on to beat Northern Arizona 88-83 before 787 at Findlay Toyota Court.

“That was big,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said of Salih’s shot. “It just shows the patience by everybody, because the shot clock was winding down. We were able to get multiple looks into Isaac (Jones), both times he was able to spit it out. Never was rushed. We continue to trust him. He’s obviously shooting a great percentage from the field, but he’s willing and ready to spit it out when he’s able. Yusef was down and ready and hit one heck of a big shot there on the right wing.”

