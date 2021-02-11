FRESNO, Calif. — Freshman Jose Suryadinata carded a final-round 4-under-par 68 late Tuesday to finish in third place and help the Idaho men’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Nick Watney Invitational at Sunnyside Golf Course.
The Vandals finished with a 4-under 860, 27 shots behind team champion BYU, which shot an 833.
Suryadinata had a three-round total of 11-under 205 to lead Idaho. Senior Sean Mullan was next in a tie for 26th at 1-under 215, with junior Colt Sherrell (T30th, 216), junior Jack Plaster (T40th, 224) and junior Joel Veenstra (47th, 233) following.
With his showing, Suryadinata was named the Big Sky’s player of the week Wednesday.
Idaho next competes at the Joust at Goose Creek from Feb. 22-23 in Riverside, Calif.
Team champion — BYU, 833.
Idaho placing — T6th, 860.
Individual champion — Gavin Cohen (Loyola Marymount), Carson Lundell (BYU) 203.
Idaho individuals — 3. Jose Suryadinata 205; T26. Sean Mullan 215; T30. Colt Sherrell 216; T40. Jack Plaster 224; 47. Joel Veenstra 233.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho takes sixth at Texas State
KYLE, Texas — Junior Vicky Tsai shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to help the Idaho women’s golf team to a sixth-place showing late Tuesday at the Texas State Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Course.
The Vandals shot a 31-over 895, 36 shots behind team champion Tulsa.
Tsai and senior Valeria Patino had Idaho’s best scores, tying for 13th overall at 4-over 220. Senior Jaime Bellingham (T35th, 226), senior Laura Gerner (T50th, 232) and senior Eddie Hsu (T63rd, 237) followed.
With her showing, Tsai was named the Big Sky’s player of the week Wednesday.
Idaho next plays March 1-2 at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.
Team champion — Tulsa, 859.
Idaho placing — 6th, 895.
Individual champion — Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston State) 201.
Idaho individuals — T13. Vicky Tsai 220; T13. Valeria Patino 220; T35. Jaime Bellingham 226; T50. Laura Gerner 232; T63. Eddie Hsu 237.
WSU takes seventh at Lamkin
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Senior Marie-Lund Hansen carded a final-round 4-over-par 76 to lead the Washington State women’s golf team to a seventh-place finish late Tuesday at the Lamkin San Diego Invitational at The Farms Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with a 72-over-936, 56 shots behind team champion USC.
Hansen tied for 14th overall with a 10-over 226. Sophomore Darcy Habgood was next in a tie for 25th at 15-over 231. Sophomore Amy Chu (T29th, 233), freshman Jiye Ham (46th, 246) and sophomore Cameron March (49th, 250) followed.
WSU next competes in the Sun Devil Winter Classic from Monday-Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team champion — USC 880.
WSU placing — 7th, 936.
Individual champion — Allisen Corpuz (USC) 214.
WSU individuals — T14. Marie-Lund Hansen 226; T25. Darcy Habgood 231; T29. Amy Chu 233; 46. Jiye Ham 246; 49. Cameron March 250.
VANDAL NOTESUI alum Grymes inks CFL contract
Former University of Idaho cornerback Aaron Grymes was signed this weekend by the Edmonton Football Team, the Canadian Football League franchise announced.
It will be Grymes’ third stint in Edmonton. He played there from 2013-15, and in 2015 earned a CFL all-star nod and helped the team to the Grey Cup title.
The Seattle native then landed in Philadelphia and played with the Eagles for one season before returning to Edmonton for two years. Grymes, 29, spent 2019-20 with the BC Lions, and now will return to Edmonton — the franchise that scooped him up after he went undrafted in 2013.
In 82 career CFL games spanning six seasons, the 5-foot-11, 186-pounder has accumulated 235 tackles, 12 interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Grymes was a four-year starter at Idaho (2009-12). He was part of the Vandals’ 2009 Humanitarian Bowl champion team, and finished his UI career with 248 tackles, three picks and 16 pass break-ups in 50 games.
Iupatis give back
Mike Iupati, the former All-American Idaho guard and current Seahawk, and his wife, Ashley, have provided a financial contribution to Idaho Athletics that will transform the school’s “Fueling Center,” which is a nutrition room for student-athletes located in the Kibbie Dome.
A portion of the Iupatis’ donation will go toward the Ashley and Mike Iupati Athletic Nutrition Endowment, which will constantly generate funding for the Fueling Center — helping to stock the shelves and coolers. The remainder of the gift will go toward providing an upgrade to the space.
“I’ve been wanting to have a meaningful way to give back to my alma mater,” Iupati said in a statement. “When I was a student-athlete it would have been nice to have something like the Fueling Center in between classes and workouts.”
Iupati was a first-round pick in the NFL draft in 2010 after a star-studded UI career from 2006-09, which included consensus All-America honors as a senior. The four-time Pro Bowler has played in the NFL for 11 seasons.