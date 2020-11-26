The Idaho men’s basketball team is eager to begin Year 2 of the Zac Claus era, but it will have to wait at least another week to hit the court.
Idaho’s first three games were canceled late Tuesday, according to a news release by the school’s athletic department. The Vandals were set to play Seattle University at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the U.S. Bank Portland (Ore.) Invitational at the University of Portland, then face the Pilots on Friday and William Jessup on Saturday, but they were axed in conjunction with Oregon state policies/protocols relating to COVID-19.
However, that tournament still is ongoing. Organizers downsized the event to a four-game-in-five-day stretch. The other three teams still are competing. Northwest University, of the Cascade Conference, was added Wednesday and will play the host team Sunday.
An Idaho athletics spokesman confirmed Wednesday the team did not meet the minimiun standards that were put in place by the state of Oregon and would provide more information when it becomes available.
The Vandals’ Dec. 3 Big Sky Conference opener at Sacramento State also now will tentatively serve as the season opener.
The UI men join two other NCAA teams on the Palouse to have games canceled this season because of COVID-19 — the UI women’s team and the Washington State football team.
When they do finally hit the court, the Vandals are hoping to find their first season of double-digit wins since 2017-18, when they went 22-9.