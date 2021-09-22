In a September 2019 photo in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, Idaho’s Aundre Carter is shown speeding past a turned-upside-down Eastern Washington defensive back that the 250-pound running back completely upended during a Vandal victory at the Kibbie Dome.
Carter, a fourth-year sophomore, missed the 2020 season for unexplained reasons and has slowly been working his way back into the fold in the Idaho backfield.
“Finally starting to get my legs under me,” Carter said Sunday on Twitter. “Let’s get healthy, regroup and get ready for this conference championship run.”
Carter didn’t play much in Idaho’s 42-0 spanking by Oregon State on Saturday, but he offered a slight boost for the Vandals in the second half, getting some extra touches with the absence of starter Roshaun Johnson.
Carter rattled off 4.2 yards per carry, handled the rock on UI’s lone fourth-down conversion in five attempts and paved the way for a 15-yard run by quarterback CJ Jordan in the second half — enough for coach Paul Petrino to call Carter one of the lone “bright spots” for the Vandals in a game full of disappointments.
Carter is trying to get back to his 2019 form, when he was UI’s leading rusher with 615 yards, seven touchdowns and a 5.4 average in nine games.
Senior quarterback Mike Beadury wasn’t on the team then, but he’s seen the tape.
“I’ve only seen the film and he had some great film, so it’s fun to see him out there on the field handling the rock and doing his thing,” Beaudry said. “He’s worked really hard, so props to him. He’s done a really good job and I’m happy to see him (back).”
Tuesday practice look-in
The Vandals wore shorts and shoulder pads in Tuesday’s light practice on the SprinTurf.
Receiver Cutrell Haywood tossed a football and encouraged his teammates from the sideline — a reminder that Idaho’s bye week is about getting healthy in preparation for the start of conference play next week.
Beaudry, Jordan and package-specialist Zach Borisch continued their rotation at the quarterback position as the Vandals get closer to Petrino’s Oct. 2 deadline of naming a starter.
“The bye week’s a little different, trying to freshen you up a little bit and stay lighter,” Beaudry said. “But it was good ’cause we get to do some game plan stuff. We get an extra week to prepare and it’s nice ’cause now I get a little extra time to focus on the details and focus on our job, and we’re not so rushed in a week-time span.”
Vandals in the NFL
It was a tough week for the Vandals on active rosters in the NFL.
Jesse Davis, OL, Dolphins: The Miami team captain could probably relate to his alma mater. The Dolphins, like Idaho, got shut out Sunday, falling 35-0 to the Bills. Davis starts at right tackle.
Kaden Elliss, LB, Saints: Elliss didn’t record a defensive statistic in a 26-7 loss to the Panthers. The previous week, Elliss recovered a fumble near the goal line that helped the Saints keep the Packers out of the end zone in a 38-3 victory.
Benson Mayowa, DE, Seahawks: The veteran had three tackles in a 33-30 overtime loss to the Titans.
Elijhaa Penny, FB, New York Giants: Penny had two carries for five yards in a heartbreaking 30-29 loss to the Washington Football Team.
Of note: Receiver Jeff Cotton (Jaguars) and linebacker Christian Elliss (Eagles) are on their respective team’s practice squads as of now. Elliss was released by the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason.
