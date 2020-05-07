When asked of his favorite experience in about five years of professional golf, Aaron Cockerill has ample choices, but doesn’t land on the expected — the several upper-tier events he’s competed in, the stack of notable names he’s gone up against or the dozens of countries he’s visited.
“It was Q-school last year,” said Cockerill, a 28-year-old University of Idaho graduate who’s in his first season on the European Tour — widely regarded as professional golf’s No. 2 circuit, behind the PGA’s.
With his parents in attendance for the first time overseas, Cockerill fired a 16 under in that Tour’s six-round qualifying event in November in Tarragona, Spain, tying for fifth in a competition that begins with hundreds, and only the best 25 players advance.
It was confirmation of sorts for the small-town Canadian and former Vandals standout (2011-15) from Stony Mountain, Manitoba.
“I’d played terribly in the days leading up to it,” he said. “I’d worked so hard, and I shot 1 over in that first round. It really freaked me out.
“But then I was great those next five days. So, just to do it when it mattered, because that’s your chance. The hardest part is getting there. Now, I have to build on it.”
Before the spread of the coronavirus put a hold on sports worldwide, Cockerill appeared in six European events, making the cut in half and earning about $16,000. His highest finish was a tie for 27th in December’s Australian PGA Championship, during which he shot 3 under.
According to TSN, there hadn’t been a Canadian-born golfer to play on the European Tour full time in 27 years. Now, it’s Cockerill, repping international brands like TaylorMade and Hugo Boss, and teeing it up for large purses among a Who’s Who of pros like Ernie Els and Martin Kaymer.
“I’m quite happy where I am, growing as a player and a person, seeing the world,” Cockerill said recently by phone from his home near Winnipeg, where he’s training and awaiting the Tour’s aimed restart in the summer months. “I didn’t even play my first tournament until I was 15. Even now, I’d say my best years are in front of me.”
Although admittedly a little raw, Cockerill has climbed into the top 800 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has a scoring average of 72.11, and is 11th on the tour in driving accuracy at 71.84 percent, about 15 percent above the tour average. Hitting fairways consistently is “something I’ve always done well,” and it’s crucial in Europe, where narrow links-style courses are the norm. Currently, he’s striving to add a few mph on his club-head speed to boost his distance.
“My ball-striking is consistent, but I think a lot of it is the mental game, and knowing I can compete with these guys,” he said. “You have to believe it, and I’ve had a pretty good run so far.”
Cockerill’s past years weren’t bad, especially considering the short span in which he’s been playing competitively, and that his family background in the sport is negligible.
Cockerill spent last season on the Challenge Tour, a developmental European circuit. He earned three top-10 finishes within half a month of each other late in the fall. Plus, he got to explore much of the world.
“Switzerland, Italy, Greece — I try to set aside a few days to take in some places,” he said. “I almost remember the off-the-course stuff more than golf.”
In his progress as a player, Cockerill said the Challenge Tour was instrumental.
“It really makes you grow up,” he said. “There are a lot of countries where they don’t speak any English; you have to get from point A to B on your own, and you’re traveling the entire year.
“It toughens you up. I loved it, honestly, but I hope I don’t have to go back.”
The ultimate goal is to reach the PGA Tour. About two years ago, Cockerill came close, making the final stage of Q-school for Korn Ferry Tour, but falling outside the top 40. He earned conditional status, which meant his chances to appear in PGA Tour events were slim. He said that factored into his decision to head overseas.
Between 2015-18, Cockerill made 23 cuts, posting seven top-25 finishes, including three top-10s, and a 70.18 scoring average on Canada’s Mackenzie Tour, a stepping stone for many PGA aspirants.
“When I turned pro, it was like, ‘OK, this is my job, take it seriously,’” he said. “Not that I wasn’t before, it just wasn’t as much of a time commitment. In college, you can go to the Corner Club on weekends and hang out at the golf house, then put in some hours throughout the week. Now, you’re kinda on your own to figure it out.”
Cockerill, who played a year at Texas A&M-Commerce before transferring to UI, twice was a Western Athletic Conference all-league honoree and once in the Big Sky. He helped the Vandals to a team title in 2015 — in which they broke the conference’s scoring record. Cockerill was key in Idaho’s jump from ranked around 200th nationally to the top 40.
“We just had a great group. We were all close, and you never know if that’ll be the case,” he said.
Cockerill said his coach in Moscow, John Means, nudged him toward trying his hand in the pros. He told PGATour.com in 2018: “I don’t know what would have happened if I went to another school.”
In five years since, he’s only affirmed it was the right choice.
