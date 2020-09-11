Former All-American Idaho punter Austin Rehkow worked out for the New England Patriots on Thursday, according to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
It was the Central Valley (Spokane) graduate’s second session with the Patriots in the past year. Rehkow exercised for the six-time Super Bowl champions on Oct. 15, 2019, then was scooped up by the Houston Roughnecks in the second round of the XFL draft a day later.
Rehkow played five games for Houston before the league shut its doors — and later shuttered — because of the coronavirus pandemic. A year earlier, he assumed punting duties for the Salt Lake Stallions of the upstart Alliance of American Football, which folded before its inaugural regular season ended.
Rehkow broke records as a kicker and punter during his time at UI from 2013-16, but several online reports indicate New England is looking at him for punts.
The 2017 undrafted free agent spent time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, but didn’t play, before heading to the AAF.