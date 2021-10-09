AREA ROUNDUP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shay Valenzano scored her first goal of the season with less than nine minutes to go Friday as the Hornets beat Idaho 2-1 in a Big Sky women’s soccer game at Hornet Field.
Trailing 1-0, Idaho (8-3-2, 2-2-1) got on the board in the 63rd minute as senior midfielder Savannah Foster outjumped a scrum of players off sophomore defender Alyssa Peters’ corner kick and headed the ball home for the tying goal.
However, Valenzano converted for Sacramento State (2-8-2, 1-3) almost 20 minutes later off a pass from Jasmyne Dunn.
The Hornets held a 14-11 edge in shots, including 9-5 on target, and had a 6-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Mia Shalit stopped four shots for the winners, and senior Avrie Fox made seven saves for the Vandals, who next play at 1 p.m. Sunday at Portland State.
Idaho 0 1—1
Sac. State 1 1—2
Sacramento State — Ele Avery (Tiffany Miras), 39th.
Idaho — Savannah Foster (Alyssa Peters), 63rd.
Sacramento State — Shay Valenzano (Jasmyne Dunn), 82nd.
Shots — Sacramento State 14, Idaho 11. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 7. Sacramento State: Mia Shalit 4.
COLLEGE SWIMMINGWSU stands fifth at Fresno State
FRESNO, Calif. — Washington State saw a pair of relay teams post top-10 finishes at the opening day of the Chick-Fil-A Invitational swim meet at Fresno State.
The Cougars stand fifth among all teams.
WSU’s 800 freestyle relay team of senior Taylor McCoy, sophomore Hailey Grotte, senior Emily Barrier and freshman Angela Di Palo placed fifth. The 200 free relay team of senior Chloe Larson, senior Paige Gardner, Grotte and Di Palo finished sixth to earn 28 points.
The meet continues today.
PREP VOLLEYBALLEagles stay unbeaten
PULLMAN — Pullman Christian remained undefeated with a 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 win against Spokane Classical in a Mountain Christian League volleyball match.
Annie Goetze led Pullman Christian (8-0) with nine kills, Anna Fitzgerald had three aces and Christina Lindstrom had four digs.
PRO/AM GOLF
Jeglum-Johnson team places fourth
PULLMAN — The team of pro Loren Jeglum and amateur Eric Johnson finished in a tie for fourth place in Thursday’s final round of the PGA PNW Pro-Amateur Championship at Palouse Ridge Golf Club.
Jeglum and Johnson, playing at their home club, had a final round 11-under-par 61 to finish the two-round event at 18-under 126, four shots behind the team of Corey Prugh and Reid Hatley.
The team of University of Idaho coach David Nuhn and his amateur partner, Kevin Tucker, playing out of Canyon Lakes Golf Course, finished tied for eighth at 16-under 128. The team of pro Chris Lien and amateur Dave Streath, playing out of the Lewiston Golf and Country Club, tied for 15th at 13-under 131.
BOYS’ SOCCERPullman Chr. 6, Spokane Classical 0
PULLMAN — Shane Shaffer, Kyle Gleason and Isaac Nimmer scored two goals apiece as Pullman Christian downed Spokane Classical Christian in a Mountain Christian League boys’ soccer match.
The Eagles improved to 5-0-2.