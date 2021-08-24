Vandal soccer team off to headiest start in 14 years

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Senior midfielder Maddie Haas scored a goal early in the contest and the Idaho defense made it stand up as the Vandals registered a 1-0 victory Sunday against the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in a nonconference game at Bronson Field.
Idaho (2-0) finished a season-opening, two-game sweep of road games in the Peace Garden State, and now is off to its best start since 2007, when the Vandals also began 2-0 and won three of their first four games. Since the end of the 2021 truncated, pandemic-delayed campaingn, UI has won seven of nine contests.
“I am very proud of this team,” said coach Jeremy Clevenger, who won the Big Sky Conference’s coach of the year in the spring. “Going on the road and getting two wins and two shutouts is impressive. North Dakota is a good team and gave us a hard battle today. This weekend was a great way to start the season.”
Sophomore defender Maya Hamilton drove the ball into the box, and North Dakota goalkeeper Madi Livingston was forced to come out and make a play on the ball. However, the Fighting Hawks’ defense failed to clear the ball out of the zone and Haas, a former Lewiston High School standout, pounced on it and converted at the 5:32 mark. It was her first goal since the 2019 season and the third of her career, all game-winners.
It stayed that way through halftime, but North Dakota would put the pressure on the Idaho defense in the second half. The Fighting Hawks (0-1) would put eight shots on goal, including three on target, but senior goalkeeper Avrie Fox would come up big every time.
Fox, who finished with four saves against UND, now has four career shutouts to her credit, including two last year. She also played the majority of minutes in two other games where the Vandals didn’t allow a goal.
Idaho next will play at 3 p.m. Friday at Oregon State.
Idaho 1 0—1
North Dakota 0 0—0
Idaho — Maddie Haas, 5th.
Shots — North Dakota 11, Idaho 4. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 4. North Dakota: Madi Livingston 0.